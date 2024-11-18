The international singer Katy Perry will be performing in Yorkshire next year as part of her The Lifetimes Tour - here is how you can buy tickets.

Katy Perry is considered one of the best-selling music artists and has announced The Lifetimes Tour is heading over to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The tour will run five shows and she will perform all of her hits including those from across her multi-million selling albums.

The Lifetimes Tour will see the global superstar perform in cities across the UK, opening in Glasgow and continuing through to Sheffield, Birmingham and end with a finale in London.

Katy Perry. | Louisa Meng / Sheffield City Trust

The UK tour follows the announcement of sell out shows in Australia in June 2025 with further shows added due to high demand.

Katy said: “I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK! I can’t wait to have a big sing along of all the songs you love and more! It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

More recently, Katy made a return to the MTV stage for the first time since 2017 and the five-time VMA winner accepted the 2024 Video Vanguard Award and performed a career-spanning medley of her biggest hits.

The performance also includes two tracks from Katy’s new album ‘143’ a record that is packed with the kind of celebratory and provocative pop anthems fans love.

Katy has culminated 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks.

She is one of only 12 artists in history to have exceeded 100 million certified units and with The Lifetimes Tour, Katy will introduce fans to a new era of her music.

