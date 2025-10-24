Your guide to some of the biggest gigs coming to Leeds in the next fortnight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marti Pellow, Swans, Reef and The Royston Club are just some of the names set to play in Leeds in the next two weeks.

Their shows are coupled with a plethora of other performances taking place in the city, with something almost for every musical taste.

Here’s our guide to what, and where, is on offer this fortnight, how you can get tickets, and some of our highlights of the fortnight.

Leeds has always been a city that punches above its weight musically. While we sometimes feel snubbed by a few major global acts, the truth is that the local scene remains one of the UK’s most vibrant, with a constant flow of incredible international tours and powerhouse grassroots talent.

This city proudly champions the next generation of artists, all while managing to secure some huge names for its flagship venues - meaning there are plenty of concerts constantly taking place in Leeds, be it huge names or hometown favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We've scoured all the major gig guides—from the massive arenas down to the cherished social clubs—to bring you a comprehensive look at the sonic feast on offer over the next fortnight.

Whether you're into colossal arena pop, high-energy rock, or experimental soundscapes, there is genuinely something for every music fan.

We’ve even managed to pick out four highlights that truly capture this unique balance of scale and culture; something for the young ones and something for the oldies.

We’ve included links (where possible) for the shows we’ve picked, but if you're out and about in Leeds City Centre, why not support the local scene directly?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop into legendary independent record shops Jumbo Records or Crash Records, where you can pick up tickets from their box offices, and maybe discover a few essential new items for your vinyl collection while you’re there.

Highlights of the fortnight

Marti Pellow, Swans, The Royston Club and Reef are just some of the big concerts coming to Leeds over the next fortnight. | Getty Images/Provided

Marti Pellow - Love Is All Around 30th Anniversary Tour

When: October 29

Where: First Direct Bank Arena

Marti Pellow, the iconic voice of Wet Wet Wet, brings his major Love Is All Around 30th Anniversary Tour to the city, celebrating the timeless, record-breaking hit from 1994. Expect a spectacular, large-scale production featuring his hugely successful solo material alongside fan-favourite Wet Wet Wet classics like ‘Sweet Little Mystery’ and ‘Goodnight Girl,’ ensuring a night of mass sing-alongs and nostalgia in Yorkshire's premier indoor venue.

REEF - Replenish 2025

When: November 6

Where: O2 Academy Leeds

Legendary British band REEF celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Replenish. This headline UK tour promises an electrifying performance where singer Gary Stringer and the band will play the seminal album in full, alongside massive anthems like ‘Place Your Hands’ and ‘Naked.’ Playing the O2 Academy Leeds, this high-energy show features special guests Kerbdog and Tony Wright for an unforgettable night of undimmed, guitar-driven passion.

The Royston Club

When: October 30

Where: Leeds University Stylus

Catch one of the UK’s fastest-rising bands, The Royston Club, as they take over the Leeds University Stylus on their biggest-ever headline tour. Hailing from Wrexham, this indie-rock powerhouse is known for selling out venues and delivering fiercely energetic live shows that result in a fervent, sing-along crowd. Having recently released their acclaimed album, Songs for the Spine, this show is the perfect opportunity to experience the raw, infectious momentum of a band truly hitting their stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swans

Michael Gira performing at Bowery Ballroom on February 10, 1999. | Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

When: November 7

Where: PROJECT HOUSE

Swans bandleader Michael Gira has confirmed this will be his last foray into their signature "all-consuming sound worlds," meaning this gig is your last chance to experience the crushing, transcendent power of their full ensemble. Playing the acclaimed mid-size PROJECT HOUSE, this will be a highly intense and unforgettable three-hour experience for dedicated music aficionados and is a genuine end-of-an-era event.

SOLD OUT

Leeds Gig Guide - October 24 - November 7

All information is correct as of writing

October 24

Somebody’s Child at Leeds Beckett University (tickets)

Hayseed Dixie at Old Woollen (tickets)

Etta Marcus and Carpet at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

Ferocious Dog at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

ADMT at Leeds University Stylus (tickets)

The Awakening and The Royal Ritual at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

THE DUTTY MOONSHINE BIG BAND and CaveGirl & The Neandergals at PROJECT HOUSE (tickets)

Jessica Winter and MONK at Headrow House (tickets)

Ben Ellis and Marti Perramon at The Key Club (tickets)

Alpha Male Tea Party at Wharf Chambers (tickets)

October 25

The Psychedelic Furs at Leeds University Stylus (tickets)

The Bluetones at PROJECT HOUSE (tickets)

Mungo's Hi Fi, Ed Solo, Benny Page, Serial Killaz, DJ Ss, Killa P, Solo Banton, Dave Beer, Del-30, Jazzy Lioness, and Origin8a & Propa at Beaver Works (tickets)

Xmal Deutschland at Leeds University Stylus (tickets)

Ghostwoman and Boy Wonder at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

The Lovely Eggs at Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

Factory Floor at Headrow House (tickets)

Slow Crush at The Key Club (tickets)

Helvefest 2025 (Feat. Still, Helve, Hundred Year Old Man, Codespeaker, REMOTE VIEWING, Partholón, Ba'al (UK), and The Grey UK) at Eiger Studios (tickets)

October 26

Counting Crows at O2 Academy Leeds (tickets)

Curtis Eller's American Circus and Curtis Eller at Wharf Chambers (tickets)

Oliver Pinder at Oporto Bar (tickets)

Plastic Heart and Atlas Rivers at Northern Guitars (tickets)

The Dirt and The Orange Skies at The Fox & Newt (tickets)

Dave Giles, Danny Gruff, and Charlotte Campbell at Snug at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

Common Thread Tour 2025 (Feat. Joyce Manor, Tigers Jaw, Free Throw, Hot Water Music, Comeback Kid, The Hotelier, Defeater, and Prince Daddy & The Hyena) at The Refectory, Leeds University (tickets)

October 27

Kandi Burruss at Home Leeds (tickets)

October 28

Hard Life at O2 Academy Leeds (tickets)

Kid Kapichi at The Key Club (tickets)

YHWH Nailgun at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Akai Solo and Stolen Velour at Headrow House (tickets)

Chloe Matharu at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

Imaginary Husband and Clive at Oporto (tickets)

October 29

Swirlies and Green Star at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Youngblood Brass Band at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

Patterson Hood at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Marti Pellow and Brian Kennedy at First Direct Bank Arena

Immersion at The Attic Leeds (tickets)

Azamiah at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

Stone Jets at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

October 30

Joey Valence & Brae and AG Club at O2 Academy Leeds (tickets)

The Royston Club, FEET, Permanent, and Permanent Joy at Leeds University Stylus (tickets)

Sananda Maitreya at Leeds Beckett University Students Union (tickets)

Hailaker, Quiet Houses, and Sunflower Thieves at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

General Levy, Flowdan, and Prozak at Beaver Works (tickets)

Daffo at Lending Room (tickets)

Alien Chicks at Oporto (tickets)

X Ray Cat Trio at Sela Bar (tickets)

Nigel Price Organ Trio at Seven Arts (tickets)

October 31

The Enemy at Leeds Beckett University Students Union (tickets)

Les Savy Fav and Cowtown at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

As December Falls, RedHook, and The Hara at PROJECT HOUSE (tickets)

denon reed and Serum at Mint Warehouse (tickets)

999 and Moose Knuckle at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Kanine at Mint Warehouse (tickets)

Denis Sulta, Sarah Story, Ghoulish, Frazer Ray, and BTAY at The Warehouse (tickets)

Coilguns, Every Hell, and Hidden Youth at Headrow House (tickets)

The Howlers at Leeds Beckett University Students Union (tickets)

Helle, Muck, and C**t Spit at The Key Club (tickets)

November 1

BC Camplight is set to perform at PROJECT House while The Young Gods perform at the Brudenell Social Club on the same day

The Amazons and Overpass at Leeds Beckett University Students Union (tickets)

The Orielles, Do Nothing, SILVERWINGKILLER, Fossick, Pan Amsterdam, Tommy Barlow, Big Long Sun, Sarah Meth, and Another; Country $$$$ at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

BC Camplight at PROJECT HOUSE (tickets)

Georgia, Mella Dee, Locklead, Samuel Deep, Dungeon Meat, and Reeshy at Testbed (tickets)

The Young Gods at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

DURAND BERNARR and August Charles at The Wardrobe (tickets)

The Lancashire Hotpots at Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

CLOTH and Zoe Graham at The Attic Leeds (tickets)

Dark and Wild 2025 (Feat. Baal, Mastiff, Din of Celestial Birds, Pleiades, Codespeaker, and Ironrat) at Northern Monk (tickets)

November 2

Seefeel and Crimewave at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

CREEPER at Crash Records (tickets)

City of Caterpillar at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Max Dean at Mint Warehouse (tickets)

November 3

Gwenno and Quinquis at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

Araya, Aaron Brooks, Aunty Freeda, and Lola Simms at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

November 4

Autechre at PROJECT HOUSE (tickets)

MONO and Cahill Costello at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Litany at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Emma-Jean Thackray at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

Divide and Dissolve at Headrow House (tickets)

Charlotte Carpenter at Oporto Bar & Restaurant (tickets)

Dekker at Oporto (tickets)

Char at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

November 5

James Marriott, Esme Emerson, and Calum Bowie at O2 Academy Leeds (tickets)

Bow Wow Wow at Old Woollen (tickets)

Rianne Downey and Amelia Coburn at The Wardrobe (tickets)

Golomb, Normal Village, and cad (Leeds) at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

YOSHIZAWA at Hyde Park Book Club (tickets)

Roland Faunte at Headrow House (tickets)

November 6

REEF return to Leeds with support from Kerbdog and Tony Wright | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Bahamas at The Key Club (tickets)

The K's, Tom A Smith, and Girlband at Leeds Beckett University Students Union (tickets)

Ocie Elliott at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Thornhill at Leeds University Stylus (tickets)

Far Caspian at Leeds City Museum (tickets)

Monophonics and anti social jazz club at The Wardrobe (tickets)

Lack of Afro at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Wednesday 13 at The Warehouse Leeds (tickets)

Scott Matthews at Old Woollen (tickets)

REEF, Kerbdog, and Tony Wright at O2 Academy Leeds (tickets)

November 7

Swans and Jessica Moss at PROJECT HOUSE

Royal Republic and Scarlet Rebels at Leeds University Stylus (tickets)

Field Music at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

Maruja at The Wardrobe (tickets)

SPRINTS at Leeds Beckett University Students Union (tickets)

Pocket, Duskus, and Mona Yim at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)

Neal Francis at Brudenell Social Club (tickets)

PIRI AND TOMMY at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen (tickets)