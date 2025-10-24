This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The group are set to celebrate a quarter of a century in music with one of their biggest tours to date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westlife are set to celebrate 25 years in music with an extensive tour of the UK in 2026.

The band will perform dates in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, London and five nights in Belfast.

Here’s where you can catch them on the road in the new year and how you can get tickets to the celebratory shows.

Prepare for the ultimate nostalgia trip, as Westlife celebrates a quarter-century of music with the Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour, as the group have announced dates in England for 2026.

The globally renowned pop group today unveiled the massive UK and European leg of their celebration, and it’s clear the demand is already sky-high, following two sold-out nights at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall next week and immediate extra dates added in Belfast due to overwhelming pre-sale requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off in September 2026, the tour promises a euphoric, hit-filled setlist spanning their extraordinary 25-year career—from timeless ballads to global chart-toppers. The UK leg alone will hit cities like Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Manchester, before an emotional return to Belfast for five nights at the SSE Arena.

Westlife are set to celebrate 26 years in music with one of their biggest UK tours in recent history - and here's how you can get tickets to the shows. | Provided

Westlife is marking the moment with new music for the fans, starting with the release of their brand-new single, ‘Chariot.’ Written by a dream team including Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, and Will Reynolds, and co-written and produced by Steve Mac, ‘Chariot’ is a powerful, life-affirming anthem that celebrates love, family, and the moments that truly matter.

Speaking about the shows, the band commented: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning... We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

Here’s when you can catch Westlife on their UK tour next year, and when you can get both pre-sale tickets and when general tickets go on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are Westlife performing on their 2026 UK tour?

You can catch the Irish pop superstars when they perform at the following venues on the following dates in the new year:

When can I get tickets to see Westlife on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sales

Those who pre-order Westlife’s new album will be able to access pre-sale tickets from October 29 at 10am GMT, alongside those with access to O2 Priority. Live Nation and venue pre-sales will then commence from 10am GMT on October 30.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on October 31 at 10am GMT through leading ticketing outlets, including Ticketmaster.