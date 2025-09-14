Lewis Capaldi to headline huge show at Rounday Park as part of festival comeback

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is to headline a huge event at Roundhay Park in Leeds next summer following his return to live performances this year.

The 28-year-old, who announced a break from touring shortly after his performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023, returned to the Somerset festival earlier this year to play a short set on the Pyramid Stage.

The singer said he wanted to “finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round” when he struggled to manage the symptoms of his Tourette syndrome, receiving help from the audience to sing his hit song Someone You Loved.

Capaldi announced a UK and Ireland tour shortly after his appearance and said it was the “most incredible, surreal feeling” when all of the shows sold out.

Prior to the festival slot, the Glaswegian star performed a number of secret gigs and guest appearances, saying in an interview with therapy charity BetterHelp that he felt a “rush of adrenaline” before managing to calm himself before his first warm-up gig in Edinburgh.

Capaldi is the first headliner announced for Roundhay, a new festival taking place in Leeds that has been launched in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

He is the second headline act announced for British Summer Time (BST), where he will make his debut at the London-based music event.

In April 2023, Netflix released the documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, which depicted Capaldi’s experience with Tourette’s, the reasoning behind his decision to take a step back from the limelight two years ago.

The condition causes you to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements and, while there is no cure treatment, can help manage the tics, according to the NHS website.

Lewis Capaldi performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Capaldi has had six UK number one singles, including Before You Go, Pointless and Wish You The Best, he has also seen both of his studio albums reach number one in the UK albums chart.

Following the UK and Ireland tour, Capaldi will head to Australia and New Zealand for a string of dates in November and December.

Jim King, chief executive of live entertainment company AEG Presents UK and European Festivals said: “Announcing Lewis Capaldi as a BST Hyde Park headliner for 2026 feels absolutely perfect.

“He is fast becoming a legend for a new generation and will take his place comfortably among the great BST headliners.

“We had a glimpse of the magic when he joined Noah Kahan on stage this year, but this will be the true comeback that everyone has been waiting for, and we are so proud to host it.”

This year’s line up at BST included headline sets from US pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Glastonbury headliner Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and US singer Stevie Wonder.

Roundhay Park has played host to performances from the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Ed Sheeran, among many other performers through the years.

Capaldi will perform at Roundhay Festival on Saturday, July 4, 2026 and make his debut performance at BST Hyde Park on July 11.