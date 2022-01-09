The 500-capacity venue will be operated by Jimmy’s following the success the company has had with the opening of the Jimmy’s Restaurant and Bar in Low Petergate in York.

The company was founded by Helmsley-born brothers George and Jimmy Craig, of the band One Night Only, and builds on other successful music venues in Liverpool and Manchester.

If given the go-ahead, the proposals will result in the replacement of the existing building with the new music venue and Grade A offices above.

Fibbers in York

Fibbers, in Toft Green, closed in 2020 after almost 30 years in business. It has been derelict since and was squatted for a short period.

Previous plans for the site, by owners Toft Green Developments, were for a development purely of office space and the new plans represent a significant reduction in the scale of the replacement building.

George Craig said: “The opportunity to re-establish such a significant live music presence in our home city is a dream realised for us.

“The venue puts York back on the map in terms of the UK touring circuit which will offer first-class facilities for established bands and will support emerging talent which is core to our ethos.”

A spokesperson for North Star, who are working alongside the owners, added: “Creating a new music venue in York will be great for the cultural scene in the city and we are thrilled to be able to partner with such a great company as Jimmy’s.

“It will be a fresh concept and will help the city attract top bands and musicians in a purpose built and modern premises, building on the legacy of live music on this site from Fibbers. We are looking forward to regenerating this vacant site and bringing new life to the area.