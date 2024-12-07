When these super-stylish, high-profile Yorkshire women gathered at the Fashion as a Force for Good Ball, supporting women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds, they showed that high glamour need not cost the earth. Yorkshire Post Fashion Editor Stephanie Smith joined in the glitz and picks out top party looks.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

If, like me, you have a wardrobe stuffed full of party dresses, in a variety of style, condition, size and age, you may well relish the notion that rewearing is decidedly on-trend. Reloved, preloved, rented, borrowed, reworked, home-made - these are all fashionable ways for the modern-day stylista to go to the ball without harming the planet or costing the earth.

So much so that organisers of some of the most stylish events in the social calendar are encouraging their guests to dress with sustainability in mind, as was the case at the recent Fashion as a Force for Good Ball when more than 180 guests gathered at the Leeds Marriott Hotel to celebrate the world of Yorkshire fashion from designers and retailers to influencers, alongside the work of women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds.

Hosted by presenter and broadcaster Christine Talbot and actor and podcast host Natalie Anderson, this event was attended by high profile women (and a fair sprinkling of men) from across Yorkshire’s business, media and fashion spheres.

Amy Wilson and Danielle Brown, co-hosts of the Roots & Wings podcast, at the Smart Works Leeds Fashion as a Force for Good Ball. Picture by Roth Read Photography.

Find out about Smart Works Leeds, how to support the charity or become a client, here

Many guests took on the challenge and stepped out in outfits that showed that glamour and sustainability are fully compatible - and the co-hosts led by example.

“The dress was a Joseph Ribkoff one that I’ve had for a few years, and I often wear it as an event host,” says Christine, of her simple, floaty black dress. “I love it because the chiffon drapes over the front and back, hiding many sins (perfect for days when I feel a little bloated).

"It’s a really easy little knee-length cocktail dress, as it’s dressy without being over the top - and it washes with no fuss.

Fashion as a Force for Good co-host Natalie Anderson rewore a slinky glistening mesh dress from ONLY, a jacket from Zara shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from H&M. “I really love the sheer element of this outfit,” she says. “I think the combination of the dress and jacket is a great way to balance female and masculine energies." Picture: Natalie Anderson

“The jewellery is my “go-to” instant bling, a matching bracelet and drop earrings by Caroline Svedbom, which I bought from my friend’s shop, Olivia Grace, in Wetherby. I’m rubbish with earrings as they usually hurt, but these are glam and weighty while still being comfortable.”

Natalie rewore a favourite outfit, a long and slinky glistening mesh dress from ONLY, a jacket from Zara, Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings from H&M. “I really love the sheer element of this outfit,” she says. “I think the combination of the dress and jacket is a great way to balance female and masculine energies, as the tailoring is more structured while the net is fluid, and the sparkle felt quite festive. It felt like a really empowering outfit for an evening to celebrate empowering women.”

Chloe Mead, who runs Fling Fashion Rental, based at recycled fashion specialists Trad Collective on Vicar Lane in Leeds, says: “I wore the Persephone dress by House of CB, a rental obviously. I’d had my eye on it for a while and I loved the shape of it and how flattering it seemed to be on curves, being a corset and then draped satin fabric along the hips.

"I accessorised with Dior costume jewellery earrings, a bracelet, a vintage Omega watch, and my bag and shoes were Zara.”

Fashion as a Force for Good co-host Christine Talbot wore a Joseph Ribkoff knee-length cocktail dress. "It’s dressy without being over the top - and it washes with no fuss." Picture by Roth Read Photography

Leeds-based image consultant Anna Mewes went green in a glittery maxi dress. “The dress is All Saints from last season and I was so happy to have the opportunity to wear it again,” she says. “I feel like it combines a bit of sexiness with the cut-outs. but still feels classy and elevated (plus it’s sparkly, and I love a bit of sparkle).”

Danielle Brown, co-host of the Roots & Wings podcast (and sister of Mel B) wore a dress from Zara: “I loved supporting the Smart Works ball,” she says. “And what a ball it was - amazing to see and hear how they are changing so many women’s lives all with the power and knowledge of fashion, and making women truly feel their confident best.”

Amy Wilson, interior designer and Danielle’s fellow co-host of Roots & Wings, wore a Nadine Merabi suit. She says: “It was so special to be in a room with some incredibly inspiring people, all united in their passion to make fashion a force for good. The outfits were pretty fabulous, too.”

Leeds-based image consultant Anna Mewes went green, literally, in a glittery maxi dress with cut-out detail to the waist. “The dress is All Saints from last season and I was so happy to have the opportunity to wear it again,” she says. Picture by Anna Mewes

Smart Works Leeds supports women into employment by providing interview clothing and coaching. A highlight of the evening was a powerful speech delivered by Alla Horodetska, from Ukraine, who arrived in the UK in 2022 with her two children and a small bag of belongings, forced to find a safe place because of the war.

Alla told how she had struggled to find a stable job until she was referred to the charity, which is based at Mabgate Mills in Leeds. “Smart Works felt like entering a very safe place,” she said, adding she found “kindness, support and no judgement”. She is now a client champion of the service. “They don’t just help you find work, they help you to find hope and confidence,” she told the audience.

The ball included awards for outstanding achievements across Yorkshire’s fashion industry and the supporters of Smart Works Leeds: Indie of the Year, sponsored by Brodie Cashmere, was won by Trad Collective;

Retail Team of the Year, sponsored by Design Tonic, was won by Burberry;

Emerging Designer of the Year, sponsored by Berry’s Jewellers, was won by Hannah Travis and Libby Austin;

Influencer of the Year, sponsored by Dowsing & Reynolds, won by Amina Bham;

Chloe Mead, who runs Fling Fashion Rental, based at recycled fashion specialists Trad Collective on Vicar Lane in Leeds, says: “I wore the Persephone dress by House of CB, a rental obviously." Picture by Roth Read Photography

Fashion Creative of the Year, sponsored by AJC Accounting, was won by Trudy Fielding;

Event of the Year, sponsored by Grace and Tailor, was won by Victoria Leeds;

Company of the Year, sponsored by Proper Financial Coaching, was won by Women in Morrisons;

Supporter of the Year was won by Suz Ferreira of Proper Financial Coaching, and by Kay Wilkinson and Paula Varley from the Department of Work and Pensions team;

Magic Moment 2024, sponsored by Victoria Leeds, was won by BBC Look North;

Outstanding Contribution 2024, sponsored by First Direct Arena, was won by High Speed Training.