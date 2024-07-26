This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Setlist and merchandise predictions for Saturday’s Camp Bestival Dorset headliner 🎤

Paloma Faith headlines the second full day of music at this year’s Camp Bestival Dorset

The “Only Love Could Hurt Like This” singer follows Friday’s headliner McFly, with Pete Tong rounding out this year’s festival.

Will the weather remain warm as the singer headlines The Castle Stage this weekend, and what merchandise could be available at Camp Bestival Dorset?

The first full day of Camp Bestival Dorset takes place today, with McFly headlining The Castle Stage this evening before Paloma Faith follows suit on Saturday (July 27 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy summer for the singer, with several festival dates under her belt, and she can be forgiven for those moments this year when she had to pull out of dates due to her voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year alone, Faith has already performed over 30 times throughout the year across the world, with dates forthcoming including Camp Bestival Shropshire and Margate Summer Series to close out the year. Owing to the incredible range that Paloma hits during her performances, it’s understandable that from time to time, she might need a break to preserve her near-iconic singing voice.

Many attending the Lulworth Castle iteration of Camp Bestival are soon to find out if they haven’t already; but what could Paloma Faith be performing at the festival this weekend, and will the weather be kind to both the singer and festival goers?

Oh… you may also want to save some money for the merchandise tent/table/stall (delete as appropriate) because some of her designs for her most recent tour are not what a casual Paloma Faith fan would expect.

What time is Paloma Faith performing at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

Paloma Faith is scheduled to perform on The Castle Stage on Saturday, July 27 2024 at 10:30pm, with her set expected to finish at 11:50pm BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the weather forecast for Paloma Faith’s performance at Camp Bestival 2024?

It’s going to be a warm day at Lulworth Castle on Saturday, but the Met Office is forecasting that it’s going to become slightly cooler in the evening.

We’d suggest perhaps a light jacket if you’re going to see Paloma Faith perform and you’ve been out in the sun all day, but other than that it’s going to be a dry evening to finish Camp Bestival Dorset that evening.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Camp Bestival on July 27 2024

9:00am: Sunny intervals (17°.)

10:00am: Sunny intervals (18°.)

11:00am: Sunny intervals (19°.)

12:00pm: Sunny intervals (20°.)

1:00pm: Sunny intervals (20°.)

2:00pm: Sunny intervals (20°.)

3:00pm: Sunny intervals (20°.)

4:00pm: Sunny intervals (20°.)

5:00pm: Sunny intervals (19°.)

6:00pm: Sunny intervals (19°.)

7:00pm: Sunny intervals (19°.)

8:00pm: Sunny intervals (18°.)

9:00pm: Sunny (16°.)

10:00pm: Clear night (15°.)

11:00pm: Clear night (14°.)

12:00am: Clear night (13°.)

What merchandise of Paloma Faith’s could be on sale at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

Some of the possible merchandise options that could be available to buy at Camp Bestival Dorset ahead of Paloma Faith's headline performance on Saturday (Credit: Getty Images/Paloma Faith store.) | Getty Images/Paloma Faith store

Whether you’re a fan of Paloma Faith or not, her merchandise (in my opinion) is pretty top-notch.

Of the items that have been for sale during her tour and also available through her online store, you could be looking at one of her “Eat S**t” shirts or socks, her tour shirt with her visage on it or, my personal favourite, the black-and-white portrait of Paloma - which also comes in a long-sleeve variant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What could Paloma Faith perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

We don’t have to go too far back to predict what Paloma Faith could be performing at Camp Bestival Dorset this weekend.

As her festival appearance comes off the back of one of her most recent festival appearances, we head over to Setlist.FM and take a look at what she performed at the Slot Festival in Finland back on July 19 2024.

There's Nothing More Human Than Failure

How You Leave a Man

Stone Cold Sober

Bad Woman

Sweatpants

Let It Ride

Picking Up the Pieces

Can't Rely on You

Lullaby (Sigala cover)

Changing (Sigma cover)

Only Love Can Hurt Like This