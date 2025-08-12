A tribute production inspired by the music of Taylor Swift is set to be staged in Hull later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Fever will perform at Connexin Live on Thursday, September 25, 2025, featuring songs from across the American singer-songwriter’s career – from Fearless to Midnights.

Tracks on the setlist are expected to include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “Love Story”, “22” and “I Knew You Were Trouble”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Fever will being heading to Hull in September | Connecin Live, Hull

The show will be fronted by a lead vocalist backed by dancers, with costume changes and choreography intended to recreate elements of Swift’s live performances.

The announcement comes just as the 14-time Grammy winner announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.