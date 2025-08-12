Taylor Fever, Connexin Live: Taylor Swift tribute show to bring Hull audience a tour through her biggest hits
Taylor Fever will perform at Connexin Live on Thursday, September 25, 2025, featuring songs from across the American singer-songwriter’s career – from Fearless to Midnights.
Tracks on the setlist are expected to include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “Love Story”, “22” and “I Knew You Were Trouble”.
The show will be fronted by a lead vocalist backed by dancers, with costume changes and choreography intended to recreate elements of Swift’s live performances.
The announcement comes just as the 14-time Grammy winner announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Connexin Live is owned by Hull City Council and managed by ASM Global, and can hold up to 3,500 people.