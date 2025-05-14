Tinsel Town: First look at Sky Original Christmas film shot in Yorkshire with Kiefer Sutherland, Rebel Wilson and Jason Manford

Published 14th May 2025, 11:46 BST
A first-look image of a new Christmas film shot in Yorkshire featuring a number of Hollywood superstars and British comedians has been released by Sky.

The image shows Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson, who are the two main stars, in a Christmas market setting. They are pictured with their on-screen children, Emma (played by Matilda Firth) and Cara (played by Theodora Williams).

The film has been shot in various parts of Yorkshire, including Wetherby and Knaresborough, since the start of the year.

Christmas decorations had been put up around the town in February, while Rebel Wilson was also quoted saying she was working on her Yorkshire accent for her role in the film.

Sutherland, who starred in 24 and Designated Survivor, plays Bradley Mack, a failed Hollywood action star who ends up in a small, snow-dusted village to star in the town’s eccentric production of Cinderella.

He encounters a colourful cast of oddball locals who slowly come to hold a special place in his heart, including no-nonsense choreographer Jill played by Wilso, who is known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids.

Sky Cinema has offered audiences a first glimpse of the much-anticipated Christmas extravaganza Tinsel Town starring the Emmy Award-winning Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24) and actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson (Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, JoJo Rabbit) in the lead roles. Image Credit @Sky UK. Photographer: Matt Squireplaceholder image
A number of familiar faces to those who watch British comedy are also set to appear including Katherine Ryan, who plays Mack’s long-suffering agent, while legendary British actor Derek Jacobi, Mawaan Rizwan, Maria Friedman, Jason Manford, Asim Chaudhry and Danny Dyer all star in the new film.

The film is being directed by Chris Foggin, who also worked on Bank of Dave.

Sutherland peviously said: “I’m thrilled to be working back in the UK and with director Chris Foggin. The cast is fantastic, and I can’t wait to tell this story.”

But Bridesmaids star Wilson was said to have struggled with the freezing British weather.

She added: “I love British Christmas movies - because in Australia we’re just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t**s off but laughing and sledding all the way!”

