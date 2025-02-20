Sheffield’s iconic music venue The Leadmill has lost the latest fight as it battles an eviction order from its landlord.

Electric Group, the owners of the building, served an eviction notice on tenants The Leadmill Ltd in March 2022.

The Leadmill Ltd own the trademark for the venue’s name, which means it could be relocated, but many people have called for the legendary club and venue to remain in its current spot.

Since it first opened its doors in 1980, it has hosted some massive names in the music industry, such as Kings of Leon and The Killers, as well as supporting Sheffield’s burgeoning music scene with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Milburn and Richard Hawley.

The Leadmill tweeted on Thursday evening (Feb 19) to say a judge had ruled against them in the latest battle against its landlord, which operates as MVL Properties (2017).

It said it was actively consulting with legal advisors to assess the next steps, and remains committed to protecting the venue.

The statement in full said: “The Leadmill today acknowledges the Court’s recent ruling against us in our ongoing legal dispute with our landlord, MVL Properties (2017) Limited.

“While this is a challenging and upsetting moment for our venue, we want to reassure our supporters, artists, and the wider community that there is no immediate timeline for what happens next.

“Our team is actively consulting with our legal advisors to assess our next steps. We remain committed to exhausting every possible legal avenue to secure our future, retain our staff and protect our venue.This is more than just a legal battle for the team here - it’s personal.

The Leadmill Ltd said it will continue to fight against its eviction.

“The Leadmill isn’t just bricks and mortar; it’s a home. Many of our team have grown up here, worked here for over 15 years and dedicated our lives to creating incredible events and experiences.

“We are real people, with a deep love for what we do, and we never imagined we’d be facing something like this. But we are in it together, doing everything we can to fight for the place that means so much to us and to so many others.

“The overwhelming public support we have received throughout this process has been invaluable.

“The Leadmill is more than just a venue; it is a cultural institution with a 45-year history of nurturing artists, supporting grassroots music, and providing a vital space for creativity in Sheffield and beyond.

“If you hold a ticket to an event with us, please know that this is going ahead unless we say otherwise and that we shall be in touch as soon as possible if any events are effected.

“We urge our supporters to stay engaged, continue to stand with us, and follow our official channels for further updates as we navigate the next phase of this battle.”

A spokesperson for the Electric Group said: “We welcome the court’s consideration and careful decision to award a possession order for the Leadmill; an important ruling following difficult legal proceedings.

“The successful legal outcome paves the way for a bright future for this venue, ensuring it will receive the substantial investment it needs to thrive. It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield, supporting artists, fans, and community projects for the next 100 years.”

A recent planning application by Philip Mills, the director of The Leadmill Ltd, revealed plans to demolish a toilet block and carry out infill works to "return the building to pre-leasing condition".