10 fun things to do in Leeds on a rainy day as weather forecast predicts wet, windy and wintry showers for the north this week

The Met Office predicts wet, windy and wintry showers for the north this week - so here are some fun things to do in Leeds on a rainy day.

By Liana Jacob
23 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:45am

The weather service has announced that the next 10 days will see weather move from wet, windy and mild to colder temperatures with a chance of wintry showers. The Met Office said: “Further persistent rain will move in on Friday night (January 13) and into Saturday (January 14), with the focus for the heaviest rain likely to be further north, including north Wales, northern England and Scotland, though many areas will still see periods of rain into the weekend.”

Part of the reason people feel blue during the month of January is the bleak weather which can affect your mood. But there are plenty of indoor places to visit that don’t depend on the weather.

Whether you are in the mood for a bit of history at popular museums or enjoying a bit of theatre, there are plenty of things to do on a rainy day. We have compiled a list of the best activities to do in Leeds no matter the weather according to TripAdvisor.

    Leeds Art Gallery. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
    Fun things to do in Leeds on a rainy day

    Royal Armouries Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,655 reviews.

    Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds LS10 1LT.

    The War Gallery, Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

    First Direct Arena

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,434 reviews.

    Address: Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY.

    Thackray Museum of Medicine

    Leeds City Museum. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 865 reviews.

    Address: 141 Beckett Street, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7LN.

    Leeds Grand Theatre

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,049 reviews.

    Tropical World. (Pic credit Mellissa Pye)

    Address: Leeds Grand Theatre, 46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU.

    Tropical World

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,409 reviews.

    Address: Princes Avenue, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2ER.

    Trinity Leeds

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 820 reviews.

    Address: 27 Albion Street, Leeds LS1 5AT.

    City Varieties Music Hall

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 400 reviews.

    Address: Swan Street, Leeds LS1 6LW.

    Leeds City Museum

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 736 reviews.

    Address: Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 8BH.

    Leeds Playhouse

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 399 reviews.

    Address: Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP.

    Leeds Art Gallery

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 361 reviews.

    Address: The Headrow, Leeds LS1 3AA.

