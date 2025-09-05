The Yorkshire Air Museum will be hosting its Allied Forces Memorial Day where the members of air forces during the Second World War will be honoured.

Preparations are being made for the annual Allied Air Forces Memorial Day at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington near York, on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

This event will honour the bravery and sacrifice of members of air forces from all allied nations during the Second World War, many of whom flew from bases close to Elvington.

Representatives of a number of overseas air forces and governments will be attending.

Allied Air Forces Memorial Day last year. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Museum)

The highlight will be a service of remembrance in the museum’s main hangar, under the nose of its reconstructed Halifax bomber, ‘Friday the 13th’.

Members of the public are welcome to join VIP guests for the event, which starts with a parade at 11.30am. The service in the hangar will start at around 12.15pm, conducted by the Yorkshire Air Museum (YAM) chaplain, the Rev Charles ‘Taff’ Morgan MBE, a former RAF Navigator.

YAM head of memorial and heritage and project officer of the event, Ian Richardson, said: “I am delighted that our event will feature a Parade of around 100 participants, with 15 to 20 Service Association and Air Training Corps Standards being paraded through the Museum to our Canadian Memorial Hangar for the Service of Commemoration.

“Under the magnificent and imposing presence of our unique recreation of the Halifax MK. III Bomber ‘Friday the 13th’, the contribution of all those who served and sacrificed from the Allied Nations will be honoured and remembered.

“Service Association Standards are the banners under which service men and women gather to share camaraderie and support and are paraded with pride in honour of the fallen.

“Led by the Yorkshire Military Marching Band & Corps of Drums, this will be a stirring and poignant occasion for all participants, Guests and our visitors to enjoy.”