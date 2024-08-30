Yorkshire Air Museum: World War II allied air crews will be honoured at museum this weekend and will see RAF representatives join peers from the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France
The sacrifices and bravery of allied air crews during the Second World War are being honoured at the Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial next week, in one of the biggest events in the museum’s calendar.
Allied Air Forces Memorial Day will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2024 and will see representatives of the RAF join with their counterparts from the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France in honouring those who flew during the war - many of whom did not survive.
The Lord Mayor of York, Coun Margaret Wells, and other dignitaries will also be in attendance. The day will include a parade and marches and conclude with a service in the main hangar at the museum, under the Halifax Bomber ‘Friday the 13th’, conducted by the museum's Honorary Chaplain, the Rev. Charles ‘Taff’ Morgan, MBE.
The Yorkshire Military Marching Band will lead the parade and there will be standard bearers from 16 Royal British Legion and RAF Association branches.
The event is open to museum visitors as well as invited guests and the parade will begin at 1.45pm, with the service in the hangar getting underway at 2.15pm. Following the ceremony, the parade will reform for the ‘Sunset Ceremony’ around the Signals Square, with the lowering of the RAF Ensign.
The museum has hosted this event for a number of years but it was put on hold during Covid and resumed last year.
