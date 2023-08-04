All Sections
Barbie Bottomless Brunch Yorkshire: Manahatta in Leeds to host event with New York City-inspired menu and music from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s film

Yorkshire bar Manahatta will host a Barbie Bottomless Brunch this month where visitors will indulge in a New York City (NYC)-themed menu and dance to the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s film.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Manahatta on Merrion Street, Leeds will be bringing Barbie World into the bar with the glamour of the Bottomless Brunch party.

The event will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 7am to 9pm and costs £44.95. Customers are encouraged to dress up in Barbie-themed costumes and accessories for the full experience.

You will enjoy a two-hour bottomless brunch with cocktails, prosecco and new Grey Goose Essences. The drink menu includes prosecco, Orchard Apple Spritz, Summer Punch, Bloody Mary, Aperol Spritz, Grey Goose Watermelon and Basil and Mixer, Grey Goose Strawberry and Lemongrass and Mixer and Pint of Coors.

Manahatta, Merrion Street. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)Manahatta, Merrion Street. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)
Manahatta, Merrion Street. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The menu also includes non-alcoholic drinks such as Watermelon Baller and Passion Fruit and Ginger Spritz.

The NYC menu includes steak, ramen, Caesar salad, chicken and burgers.

The event will also include music from Greta Gerwig’s film along with songs from pop Barbies.

The soundtrack features songs by artists Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Haim, Khalid, Sam Smith, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

