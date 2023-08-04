Yorkshire bar Manahatta will host a Barbie Bottomless Brunch this month where visitors will indulge in a New York City (NYC)-themed menu and dance to the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s film.

Manahatta on Merrion Street, Leeds will be bringing Barbie World into the bar with the glamour of the Bottomless Brunch party.

The event will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 7am to 9pm and costs £44.95. Customers are encouraged to dress up in Barbie-themed costumes and accessories for the full experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will enjoy a two-hour bottomless brunch with cocktails, prosecco and new Grey Goose Essences. The drink menu includes prosecco, Orchard Apple Spritz, Summer Punch, Bloody Mary, Aperol Spritz, Grey Goose Watermelon and Basil and Mixer, Grey Goose Strawberry and Lemongrass and Mixer and Pint of Coors.

Manahatta, Merrion Street. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The menu also includes non-alcoholic drinks such as Watermelon Baller and Passion Fruit and Ginger Spritz.

The NYC menu includes steak, ramen, Caesar salad, chicken and burgers.

The event will also include music from Greta Gerwig’s film along with songs from pop Barbies.