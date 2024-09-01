Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: Lancaster Bomber to perform flypast near Yorkshire today
A Lancaster Bomber is set to perform a flypast near Yorkshire today.
The Second World War aircraft will fly over Chatsworth House on Sunday September 1.
According to the Battle Of Britain timetable, the flypast will take place between 1.45pm and 2.45pm.
Chatsworth Country Fair is running between Friday August 30 and Sunday September 1 which includes cooking displays and a funfair.
The historic house is in Derbyshire – accessible within an hour from South Yorkshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.