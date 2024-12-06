The Yorkshire coast has a lot to offer when it comes to the scenery and atmosphere and many places thrive during the winter months - here are the best places to go for a walk this Christmas.

There are plenty of places along the coast where you can see the beauty of winter whether that is along the beach or at an abbey.

During the winter months, the cold air, frosty ground and foggy atmosphere could make for the perfect stroll.

Whether you are going for a walk with the family or with friends or with your furry companion, here are some of the best coastal walks along the Yorkshire coast for you to enjoy this Christmas.

Best coastal walks in Yorkshire during winter months

Flamborough Cliffs

While Flamborough Cliffs is a stunning place to visit any time of the year, winter is a particularly unique time to visit the reserve.

There are many wildlife species to spot at the cliffs during winter, including barn owls, stoats and weasels in the daylight. In January, there are gannets and fulmars as well as peregrines, short-eared owls, Lapland buntings and snow buntings.

You can walk eight miles from North Landing to South Landing, which takes around four and a half hours.

Flamborough Cliffs. | James Hardisty

Robin Hoods Bay

The historic fishing village is beautiful any time of the year too, but during the winter months, you might find it more peaceful, eerie and rejuvenating.

Enjoy hot drinks at one of the cafes and pubs and take a stroll via the beach or over the cliff tops, with panoramic views up and down the coast.

Robin Hood's Bay. | Simon Hulme

Filey Brigg Walk

This spot is popular for winter walks in North Yorkshire due to its sandstone and limestone location, the stunning views of the North Sea and town’s landscape and the wildlife you can observe including sea waders and other seabirds.

Visitors are urged to be aware of slippery rocks, especially wet, smooth rocks or concrete paths with slime.

Sunrise at Filey Brigg. | Tony Johnson

Whitby Abbey

No matter the weather, you can always rely on Whitby Abbey to offer spectacular views due to its Gothic architecture and landscapes over the seaside town.

During a clear day, the ruins of the abbey are lit up by the stunning sunsets which can make for a beautiful end of a walk.

There are also plenty of cosy places to eat and drink if you are feeling very cold and when it snows, the abbey and the harbour are iconic landmarks as they are picturesque when blanketed with snow.

Hornsea Beach

Hornsea Beach is a very popular place to visit during the winter months with its fresh air, refreshing waves and many varied activities.

In milder conditions, the air can be crisp and manageable when going for a walk but it is advised to avoid it during extreme weather conditions.