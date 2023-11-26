Whether Yorkshire is blanketed with snow or decked with Christmas lights it is a popular region for the festive season - here are some of the prettiest villages, towns and cities for day trips in December.
While it is always tempting to escape the country over the Christmas period, it’s just as magical to visit the charming towns and villages at your doorstep without having to spend a fortune.
With the cosy pubs, winter wonderland walks, unique shops and elaborate parades, these villages and towns have it all.
1. Grassington
The village is known for its picturesque appearance and being the primary location for filming All Creatures Great and Small. With its cobbled streets, shops, cafes, galleries, a museum, library, pubs and restaurants, it lights up during the festive season. The Grassington Christmas Markets take place on Saturday, December 2 and December 9, 2023. There are lots of beautiful walks, footpaths and woodland for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts to visit. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Haworth
The home of the Bronte sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne is always beautiful during the Christmas season. The rough, moody moorland surrounds the village, home to the Bronte Parsonage Museum, the former home of the Brontes. Haworth hosts a magical festive experience, which takes place across the four weekends leading up to Christmas. The village is lit by twinkling fairy lights and beautiful shop windows and the event includes traders, choirs, carol singers, processions and parades. Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
3. Whitby
This Yorkshire coast town is famous for its connection with Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Captain Cook. Whitby has a rich history, stunning scenery and captivating landscapes. The Whitby Christmas Festival returns to the town and will host lots of stalls, a Christmas Lights Switch On, Children’s Mini Disco and plenty of family activities to enjoy. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Malton
The festive season is popular for its food and Malton is known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital with a myriad of markets, independent shops and businesses and the beautiful Yorkshire countryside to enjoy. The town is passionate about artisan producers and takes pride in its locally sourced food and drink. The Malton Christmas Festival takes place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photo: Richard Ponter