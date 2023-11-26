1 . Grassington

The village is known for its picturesque appearance and being the primary location for filming All Creatures Great and Small. With its cobbled streets, shops, cafes, galleries, a museum, library, pubs and restaurants, it lights up during the festive season. The Grassington Christmas Markets take place on Saturday, December 2 and December 9, 2023. There are lots of beautiful walks, footpaths and woodland for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts to visit. Photo: Tony Johnson