The Blackstone Edge Fell Race began on Wednesday, May 22 at 7pm and was attended by around 80 runners as well as spectators. It is on the Yorkshire border between Ripponden and Littleborough.
The race was first organised by Kev Shand in 1983 and for more than 40 years since as a fell race in the South Pennines and is now hosted by Todmorden Harriers after Kev retired.
The 5.6km race is brief, sharp, fast and challenging in parts where participants visit the picturesque Blackstone Edge Trig point, Pennine Way and a Roman Old Road.
Here are some of the best photos from the event.
