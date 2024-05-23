The Blackstone Edge Fell Race began on Wednesday, May 22 at 7pm and was attended by around 80 runners as well as spectators. It is on the Yorkshire border between Ripponden and Littleborough.

The race was first organised by Kev Shand in 1983 and for more than 40 years since as a fell race in the South Pennines and is now hosted by Todmorden Harriers after Kev retired.

The 5.6km race is brief, sharp, fast and challenging in parts where participants visit the picturesque Blackstone Edge Trig point, Pennine Way and a Roman Old Road.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

1 . Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024 A line of runners race up a steep hill. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024 A runner taking on the unstable weather racing through the moors. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024 The dramatic cloudy sky overcast a couple of runners in the race. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024 Runners tackle the tricky conditions on the Blackstone Edge Fell Race. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales