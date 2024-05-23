Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024: Best photos show runners racing in the rain through the moody Yorkshire moors and South Pennines

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:10 BST
Around 80 runners took part in this year’s Blackstone Edge Fell Race despite the rainy weather and moody Yorkshire moors - here are the best photos from the event.

The Blackstone Edge Fell Race began on Wednesday, May 22 at 7pm and was attended by around 80 runners as well as spectators. It is on the Yorkshire border between Ripponden and Littleborough.

The race was first organised by Kev Shand in 1983 and for more than 40 years since as a fell race in the South Pennines and is now hosted by Todmorden Harriers after Kev retired.

The 5.6km race is brief, sharp, fast and challenging in parts where participants visit the picturesque Blackstone Edge Trig point, Pennine Way and a Roman Old Road.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

A line of runners race up a steep hill.

1. Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024

A line of runners race up a steep hill. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A runner taking on the unstable weather racing through the moors.

2. Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024

A runner taking on the unstable weather racing through the moors. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The dramatic cloudy sky overcast a couple of runners in the race.

3. Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024

The dramatic cloudy sky overcast a couple of runners in the race. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Runners tackle the tricky conditions on the Blackstone Edge Fell Race.

4. Blackstone Edge Fell Race 2024

Runners tackle the tricky conditions on the Blackstone Edge Fell Race. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.