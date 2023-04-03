The Race the Waves event will be taking place on South Beach, below South Marine Drive, in Bridlington from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The racing will begin on Saturday and end on Sunday.
The festival is free to attend and offers a family-friendly atmosphere and motoring attraction for automobile enthusiasts. There will also be a Race the Waves Bash which will take place at The CYP Sports centre at Gypsey Road, Bridlington, YO16 4AY on Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.
Here is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire coast event.
Schedule of Bridlington Race the Waves 2023
The event will feature beach races, car cruises, entertainment, music and much more. Times listed below may vary.
Thursday, April 20
Lunch at Burton Fleming - from 11.30am
Welcome to the Old Town - at 1.30pm
Classic vehicles meet at Flamborough Lighthouse - at 6pm
Friday, April 21
Pilots and press day at Church Green - 10am to 6pm
Evening cruise - at 7pm
Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23
Race the Waves at the South Beach - 10am to 3pm
You can keep updated with the schedule by visiting the Race the Waves Facebook page.