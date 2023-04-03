Yorkshire coast festival Bridlington Race the Waves is back with a full packed schedule of automobile-themed activities.

The festival is free to attend and offers a family-friendly atmosphere and motoring attraction for automobile enthusiasts. There will also be a Race the Waves Bash which will take place at The CYP Sports centre at Gypsey Road, Bridlington, YO16 4AY on Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire coast event.

Most Popular

South Beach, Bridlington. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Schedule of Bridlington Race the Waves 2023

The event will feature beach races, car cruises, entertainment, music and much more. Times listed below may vary.

Thursday, April 20

Lunch at Burton Fleming - from 11.30am

Welcome to the Old Town - at 1.30pm

Classic vehicles meet at Flamborough Lighthouse - at 6pm

Friday, April 21

Pilots and press day at Church Green - 10am to 6pm

Evening cruise - at 7pm

Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23

Race the Waves at the South Beach - 10am to 3pm