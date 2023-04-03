All Sections
Bridlington Race the Waves 2023: Schedule of four-day Yorkshire automobile festival including beach races and car cruises

Yorkshire coast festival Bridlington Race the Waves is back with a full packed schedule of automobile-themed activities.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

The Race the Waves event will be taking place on South Beach, below South Marine Drive, in Bridlington from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The racing will begin on Saturday and end on Sunday.

The festival is free to attend and offers a family-friendly atmosphere and motoring attraction for automobile enthusiasts. There will also be a Race the Waves Bash which will take place at The CYP Sports centre at Gypsey Road, Bridlington, YO16 4AY on Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

Here is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire coast event.

    South Beach, Bridlington. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)
    Schedule of Bridlington Race the Waves 2023

    The event will feature beach races, car cruises, entertainment, music and much more. Times listed below may vary.

    Thursday, April 20

    Lunch at Burton Fleming - from 11.30am

    Welcome to the Old Town - at 1.30pm

    Classic vehicles meet at Flamborough Lighthouse - at 6pm

    Friday, April 21

    Pilots and press day at Church Green - 10am to 6pm

    Evening cruise - at 7pm

    Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23

    Race the Waves at the South Beach - 10am to 3pm

    You can keep updated with the schedule by visiting the Race the Waves Facebook page.

