As the days get brighter for longer, Yorkshire folk can look forward to a busy social schedule of events at Castle Howard, Yorkshire’s 19th century estate used to film Netflix TV show Bridgerton.

You can make the most of the sunny weather by exploring the vast 9,000-acre estate or cool down indoors where you can admire the 300-year-old stately home. This summer Castle Howard is hosting a variety of action-packed activities and experiences perfect for the whole family.

Outdoor activities and events taking place at Castle Howard

With its breakout appearance in popular films and TV shows including Brideshead Revisited and Bridgerton, the majestic house has a full schedule of events; whether you are looking to connect with nature and enjoy carefully curated food this summer solstice or taking the children to a fiesta and absorbing art and culture with loved ones, there is plenty to do at this historic estate.

A picnic set up at the stately home. (Pic credit: Castle Howard)

The Great Yorkshire Creature Count

Date: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023

What’s on: Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s nature census will be returning for its fourth year. Enjoy activities such as mini beasting, storytelling, bird watching and guided walks with wildlife experts.

You can discover, count and record the creatures that live in the walled garden and entry is free with a Gardens or House and Gardens ticket.

View of Castle Howard. (Pic credit: Castle Howard)

Summer Bat Walk

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

What’s on: An evening experience where you can take a walk on the ‘wild’ side as you can search for fascinating, flying wildlife. You can learn all about the world of bats and how to use bat detectors. £15 for an adult ticket and £10 for a child ticket.

Father’s Day Classic Car Show

Close up of a picnic at Castle Howard. (Pic credit: Castle Howard)

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

What’s on: A day of motoring heritage, including trade and autojumble stalls selling a range of vintage parts, accessories, vintage items, crafts and memorabilia as well as modern car dealership stands, food, drink, and ice cream.

Castle Howard Multisport Event

Date: Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023

What’s on: For this event, visitors can swim through Castle Howard’s Great Lake, cycle through the Howardian Hills, run through the countryside of the estate before a sprint finish ends everything off in style in front of the main doors of the house. There will be athletes and spectators alike enjoying a packed festival consisting of live music, shopping, food and drink, children’s entertainment, yoga and more.

Outdoor Adventure Cinema

Date: From Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13, 2023 - 2pm to 7pm

What’s on: Families and friends can enjoy a film screening in Castle Howard’s grounds, with a line-up of open-air films including Elvis, Matilda the Musical, Grease, The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long and Top Gun: Maverick.

Skelf Island Adventure Playground

Date: Open daily from 10am to 5pm

What’s on: Skelf Island, Castle Howard’s adventure playground, is named after the heritage site the house sits on, Henderskelfe. The playground is a web of treetop nests in the woodland canopy connected by slides, nets, and climbing equipment.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta

Date: From Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28, 2023 - 10am to 10.30pm