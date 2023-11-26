There are some quirky ways to celebrate Christmas this year and they take place along the Yorkshire coast suggested by tourism experience company Route YC.

The Yorkshire Coast has a variety of incredible natural wonders and amazing visitor attractions on offer all year round, but particularly during the festive season. There is no better time to start planning your trips in Whitby, Filey or Scarborough than now.

The team behind Yorkshire’s tourism experience, Route YC, is encouraging visitors to pick a selection of alternative seasonal events and attractions along the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you would like to meet a mythical horned creature in Whitby, observe a crab and lobster pot Christmas tree in Filey or immerse yourself in a magical installation made from recycled and repurposed materials in Scarborough, here are some of the most unique ways to celebrate the festive season along the Yorkshire coast.

Krampus. (Pic credit: Angela Harper / Route YC)

Unique and quirky Christmas events along the Yorkshire Coast

The Krampus Run

This event is an alternative celebration of ancient folklore, when Krampus visits the heart of Whitby.

The Krampus Run returns on December 2, 2023 with the town’s own interpretation of the centuries-old European tradition of the mythical horned creature that accompanies St. Nicholas.

Filey Fishtive Tree. (Pic credit: Route YC)

It will take place at the Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, where Krampus appears around 12pm. The Krampus Parade starts at 3.30pm from the Bandstand and ends at the Whalebones at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the event, there will be fire dancers and drummers at Dock End and the finale of the day will be the Charity Krampus ball which is held at Met Lounge and Ballroom from 8pm.

The next day on Sunday, December 3, Krampus and his followers reappear on the East side of Whitby with the Horse Race planned for 2pm on the Headland by Cholmley House close to Whitby Brewery.

Filey Fishtive Tree

The tree will be illuminating the Yorkshire coast in hours of darkness until early January and the big switch-on will take place on Saturday, December 1 at 6pm.

It will occur at the historic Coble Landing in Filey where Festive Creel Tree will be sparkling to light up the winter darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Festive Creel Tree is made with more than 100 crab and lobster pots and celebrates the town’s fishing heritage. It was named by the pupils of Filey Junior School and money raised will go to support local projects and Filey Sea Cadets.

The Filey Fishtive Tree is topped by a leaping golden salmon and will be switched on by a lucky child chosen on the night by a free raffle.

Grue: The Art of Recycling in Scarborough

This event is back for its third year and is a popular immersive installation called Grue: a magical world, built by the community entirely out of recycled and repurposed materials.

This year Grue can be reached through a hidden portal on the top floor of Scarborough Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creative project has been designed by Scarborough artist, Steve Wintercroft, and will be happening between December 2 and December 23, 2023.

Grue invites visitors to step into a fantasy world and explore a series of enchanting landscapes, such as dense forests and icy regions on an important mission, discovering forgotten creatures both big and small.