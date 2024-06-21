Clifford’s Tower: Iconic York landmark to stay open late this week during summer solstice for 360 degree views of city

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 19th Jun 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 09:40 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the longest day of the year the historic York landmark Clifford’s Tower will extend its opening hours to offer 360 degree views of the city.

The public are invited to visit Clifford’s Tower on Friday, June 21, 2024 for a unique view of the city at solstice as the landmark is set to stay open until late.

The tower will stay open until 10pm so that visitors can watch the sunset over the city of York.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those who attend the event are encouraged to take pictures of the city skyline during summer solstice.

Clifford's Tower in York. (Pic credit: English Heritage)Clifford's Tower in York. (Pic credit: English Heritage)
Clifford's Tower in York. (Pic credit: English Heritage)

Entry is free for English Heritage members and normal opening prices apply.

For those who are not members, they can buy a ticket by visiting the English Heritage website and visitors must bring their booking confirmation with them on the day. English Heritage members need to bring their membership card.

Don’t miss out - get the Yorkshire Post newsletter today

Site manager at Clifford’s Tower, Julie Brookes, said: “The 360° views from the tower are absolutely spectacular and at night are extra special. Opening up after hours gives our visitors something a little different to experience and with the sun setting at around 9.30pm it’s a photographer's dream.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2022, a free-standing timber structure was installed within the tower, protecting the ruin and creating a new roof deck to provide stunning views over York.

Clifford’s Tower dates back to 1068 and was erected by William the Conqueror and for centuries it was the keep and chief strongpoint of York Castle, a royal fortress in medieval northern England.

Related topics:YorkEnglish HeritageYorkshire PostEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.