Clifford’s Tower: Iconic York landmark to stay open late this week during summer solstice for 360 degree views of city
The public are invited to visit Clifford’s Tower on Friday, June 21, 2024 for a unique view of the city at solstice as the landmark is set to stay open until late.
The tower will stay open until 10pm so that visitors can watch the sunset over the city of York.
Those who attend the event are encouraged to take pictures of the city skyline during summer solstice.
Entry is free for English Heritage members and normal opening prices apply.
For those who are not members, they can buy a ticket by visiting the English Heritage website and visitors must bring their booking confirmation with them on the day. English Heritage members need to bring their membership card.
Site manager at Clifford’s Tower, Julie Brookes, said: “The 360° views from the tower are absolutely spectacular and at night are extra special. Opening up after hours gives our visitors something a little different to experience and with the sun setting at around 9.30pm it’s a photographer's dream.”
In 2022, a free-standing timber structure was installed within the tower, protecting the ruin and creating a new roof deck to provide stunning views over York.
Clifford’s Tower dates back to 1068 and was erected by William the Conqueror and for centuries it was the keep and chief strongpoint of York Castle, a royal fortress in medieval northern England.
