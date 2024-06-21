This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the longest day of the year the historic York landmark Clifford’s Tower will extend its opening hours to offer 360 degree views of the city.

The public are invited to visit Clifford’s Tower on Friday, June 21, 2024 for a unique view of the city at solstice as the landmark is set to stay open until late.

The tower will stay open until 10pm so that visitors can watch the sunset over the city of York.

Those who attend the event are encouraged to take pictures of the city skyline during summer solstice.

Clifford's Tower in York. (Pic credit: English Heritage)

Entry is free for English Heritage members and normal opening prices apply.

For those who are not members, they can buy a ticket by visiting the English Heritage website and visitors must bring their booking confirmation with them on the day. English Heritage members need to bring their membership card.

Site manager at Clifford’s Tower, Julie Brookes, said: “The 360° views from the tower are absolutely spectacular and at night are extra special. Opening up after hours gives our visitors something a little different to experience and with the sun setting at around 9.30pm it’s a photographer's dream.”

In 2022, a free-standing timber structure was installed within the tower, protecting the ruin and creating a new roof deck to provide stunning views over York.