Coca Cola has announced the return of the Christmas Truck Tour - and one of the stops will be at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

The popular and famous Truck Tour will arrive in White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 8LU, to offer the ultimate Christmas experience with a range of activities for visitors to participate in whilst exploring the iconic truck.

The event will be bringing a sprinkle of magic and cheer across the country and is expected to be bigger, brighter and more festive than ever.

The journey will be packed with interactive experiences where visitors will immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere. Guests will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, inviting families to step into a winter wonderland for the perfect holiday snapshot.

Santa at the Coca Cola Truck. (Pic credit: Coca Cola)

Visitors will also be able to make a stop at the Ho-Ho-Hoop hut and participate in a game for the chance to win a selection of prizes including meal-inspired rewards and recycled Christmas tree decorations.

Families will also get the opportunity to finish off the tour by posing for a memorable photo in front of the Coca-Cola truck. Guests are also welcome to listen to the Coca-Cola Christmas choir as they perform a set of classic carols.

The experience will also lead guests to the ‘Discover Your Inner Santa’ quiz, inspired by this year’s new The World Needs More Santas advert, which invites visitors to take the quiz and unlock their unique Santa personality to embrace and embody.

The quiz results in four impactful Santa archetypes, ‘The Thoughtful Santa’, ‘The Joyful Santa’, ‘The Generous Santa’, and ‘The Empathetic Santa’. The goal of the quiz is to inspire people to embrace their Santa archetype and the universal spirit of kindness, giving and friendship at Christmas, no matter how big or small.

Coca Cola Truck Tour. (Pic credit: Coca Cola)

Coca-Cola has partnered with Neighbourly, a platform that offers support to local communities across the UK. This year, Coca-Cola and Neighbourly will be supporting the local communities across cities the Coca-Cola Truck Tour will be visiting through a volunteering scheme and donation drive.

Those looking to donate to a local community supported by Coca-Cola and the Neighbourly Foundation can do this online or by using the QR code available at the Truck Tour. This initiative forms part of Coca-Cola’s ongoing support of Neighbourly through its partners Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the bottlers who produce the drink, working together since 2020.

Brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, Florence Wheatley, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible. Alongside the beloved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.

“We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly and emphasise spreading kindness and making a positive impact locally. Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in our communities!”

CEO at Neighbourly, Steve Butterworth, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period. The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities. The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference.

“By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”

For those unable to attend the Truck Tour in person, the ‘Find Your Inner Santa Quiz’ can also be found on the Coca-Cola app as well as on the product’s new Christmas packaging, available to buy in shops nationwide and available now.