Dog-friendly festival DogFest returns to Yorkshire’s historic estate Harewood House with a variety of events including a new addition to the festival - Catch the Flag.

DogFest will take place at the majestic Harewood House, near Golden Acre Park, Leeds, where visitors can expect an action packed and memorable day not only for themselves, but for their four-legged friends.

The dog-friendly event, partnered with ManyPets, will see more than 100 shopping stands and more than 10 fun-filled activities catering for furry family members, ranging from dog diving to agility.

Festival guests and their dogs will enjoy the non-stop interactive activities stations, including an agility course, the Book Your Pet haybale racing, and new to the event this year is Catch the Flag, where dogs are encouraged to chase a lure - ideal for dogs that have a little extra energy.

Dogs at the festival. (Pic credit: DogFest)

Dog owners will also be invited to attend Breed Meet Ups, where families with the same breed are encouraged to swap stories, share notes, and take photos. There’s also the 2k or 4k Big Dog Walk, where participants can enjoy a relaxing stroll around the beautiful grounds of the stately home with fellow dog lovers.

Visitors will also be able to grab a rosette at the ManyPets Fun Dog Show, which sees dogs compete in categories including Best Rescue, Most Fabulous Fella, and Loveliest Lady and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 and for those not wanting to participate in the competitions and activities, there will be more than 20 food and drink stalls serving everything from burgers and pizzas to crepes and sweets or you can get a cocktail from Boston Shakers.

For dogs craving for food, there is even dog-friendly ice cream available and dogs can pamper themselves with some retail therapy from vendors such as Pawsome Paws Boutique and grab a dog collar, harness or lead. Dog parents can also visit Lucy and Lola to browse their range of personalised human clothing and accessories.

For those searching for ways to spoil their dogs, they can peruse the dog food and treats on offer, from vendors like Butternut Box, a pop-up ‘bistro’ for dogs, to exotic treats like ostrich tendons and buffalo ears from JR Pet Products.

There is even a family-run business Burgess Pet Care which provides dry food, or for dogs with a sensitive tummy, they can pick up some W’zis dog treats, which are low in fat, vegan and sugar free.

The festival will also include the return of the Dogs Trust Village and ‘Dog School’ where attendees can get expert advice or take part in puppy training classes, as well as the Dogs Trust team being available to answer any questions. Visitors can also take a virtual tour around a rehoming centre, as well as enjoy games and prizes, or stop off at the pop-up shop and let their dog roam around their enrichment garden.

Dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi will also be there to advise on anything visitors want to know and he will be hosting talks in the Behaviour Zone. Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch resident pet expert Chloe Fuller will also be demonstrating her exceptional pets, the Super Spaniels, or catch talks from professional dog groomer Julie Harris, CEO of the Groomers Spotlight.

In the main arena there will also be talented canines and trainers from the West Lang Dog Display Team, police dogs, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Lucy Heath, and Sandra and Storm, the UK Dog Disc champions.