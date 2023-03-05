The Great British Food Festival returns to Leeds this year - here is everything you need to know about the event.

The event will bring artisan markets, chef demonstrations, live music, street food, a challenge stage, bars, a cake off, kids cookery, BBQ stage, foraging walks, bake stage and kids activities. For those families who have pets, the event is dog friendly, so you can bring your pooch along.

When is the Great British Food Festival?

The event takes place at Harewood House, Harewood and at two other Yorkshire venues too: Burton Constable in Hull and Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.

Harewood House. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The Leeds festival will be held from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29 from 10am to 5pm each day.

The Burton Constable event will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, again from 10am to 5pm.

The Wentworth Woodhouse festival will take place on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 10am to 5pm.

How can I buy tickets to the Great British Food Festival?

You can purchase tickets on the festival’s website.

The price for an adult ticket is £14, for a child it is £7.60, for a family ticket it is £37.60, for an adult ticket it is £14 if you enter between 10am and 1pm, if you enter after 2pm it is £10 for an adult, £5.60 for a child and £30.40 for a family ticket.