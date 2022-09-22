The dog festival is perfect for animal lovers and dog owners alike.

The event will take place this weekend on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 in the stunning Harewood House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DogFest is in partnership with ManyPets Pet Insurance. It’s a festival organised especially for dogs and dog lovers with lots of activities that will guarantee a memorable weekend for families.

Most Popular

Matt Baker with his dog. (Pic credit: Harewood House)

With more than 100 shopping stands, 10 fun-filled activities to suit each individual and dog from flyball to dog diving, as well as food and drinks serving all kinds of cuisine from gourmet burgers to hand-baked cupcakes (made especially for dogs), there’s plenty to do and see at the event.

Visitors will be invited to try ‘have-a-go’ activities such as an agility course, hay bale racing or participate in a 2k or 4k Big Dog Walk through the stunning country grounds to raise vital funds for Dogs Trust. They can also grab a rosette at the ManyPets Fun Dog Show, with categories including Best Rescue or Most Fabulous Fella.

A famous face will be attending the event. TV presenter Matt Baker will be hosting a Q&A session where he will share his adventures and snippets of his life with other dog lovers attending the festival.

“Dogs have always played a huge role in my life, so I can’t wait to spend time at a festival created just for them and like-minded people,” Matt said.

“DogFest is a great day out!”

Guests can also pamper their pooches with some retail therapy from brands like Hey Bert which offers tailored clothing from shirts, t-shirts, toys, bandanas and more to Dog Bowl Deli that offers dog treats with a deli style twist.

Dog behaviourist, Adem Fehmi, will also offer some expert advice in the Behaviour Zone and dog gurus are also scheduled to attend courtesy of Dogs Trust at the Dog School.

There will also be a dog diving session, delicious refreshments and retail therapy for you and your dog.

Dogs Trust will also be hosting a Village Green for those who are keen on rehoming a dog in need, where visitors can meet dogs looking for their forever home. The charity will also be inviting local rescues with their new families to reunite with their rescuers so that they can be updated on their new happy lives.

An action-packed arena will also be hosting demonstrations from talented canines and trainers, including TikTok star Lucy Heath. Crufts Freestyle winner Nicci Hindson will also be showing off her dancing dogs in the obedience ring and showcasing the latest tips and tricks to teach your dog.