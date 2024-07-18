Driffield Show 2024: Best photos of the Yorkshire agricultural show for its 148th anniversary featuring livestock including cows and pigs

The Driffield Show returned for its 148th anniversary with a variety of livestock including cows and pigs - here are some of the highlights.

The agricultural show had a variety of displays from working dogs and show horses to BMX riders and chainsaw jugglers.

The 148th show took place at Driffield Showground on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 and Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme attended the event and took a variety of photos.

Here are some of the best photos.

Pigs are paraded at the show.

Pigs are paraded at the show. Photo: Simon Hulme

A cow at the show.

A cow at the show. Photo: Simon Hulme

Young Handler Amelia Clark aged 4 from Tibthorpe with Erik the Leicester Longwool at the show.

Young Handler Amelia Clark aged 4 from Tibthorpe with Erik the Leicester Longwool at the show. Photo: Simon Hulme

A close up of two cows.

A close up of two cows. Photo: Simon Hulme

