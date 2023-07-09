The Eboracum Roman Festival returned to Yorkshire this weekend with a living history encampment illustrating the Roman lifestyle thousands of years ago - here are some of the highlights.

This festival is a family-friendly event that is free to attend and participate in and offers a unique opportunity to peer into the day-to-day lives of Roman citizens and centurions through living-history demonstrations, expert talks, interactive activities and storytelling for all ages.

It took place at York Museum Gardens on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, 2023 and visitors were able to observe demonstrations of military technique, crafts such as coin casting and leatherworking, as well as learning how to write in Latin script and how to play Roman board games.

Many of the attendees showed their enthusiasm for the event by dressing up in Roman costumes. The popular Kid’s Army and Gladiator School also returned to the festival this year, giving the children the chance to get involved in Roman reenactments.

A new feature at this year’s event was ‘Circus Maximus’, which was a chance for families to get creative with a range of hands-on activities, including making a hobby horse to enter in either the chariot race or equestrian dressage.

Here are some of the best photos from the festival.

1 . Eboracum Roman Festival 2023 Eight-year-old Jack Beaumont meets Stewart Purdie as 'Quintus’. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Eboracum Roman Festival 2023 A man dressed up as a Roman at the Eboracum Roman Festival. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Eboracum Roman Festival 2023 A man getting dressed up in his Roman costume. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Eboracum Roman Festival 2023 A parade of Romans walking through Museum Street during the festival. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3