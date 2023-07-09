All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Eboracum Roman Festival 2023: Best photos from Yorkshire’s free event at York Museum Gardens that show people dressed up as Romans

The Eboracum Roman Festival returned to Yorkshire this weekend with a living history encampment illustrating the Roman lifestyle thousands of years ago - here are some of the highlights.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:16 BST

This festival is a family-friendly event that is free to attend and participate in and offers a unique opportunity to peer into the day-to-day lives of Roman citizens and centurions through living-history demonstrations, expert talks, interactive activities and storytelling for all ages.

It took place at York Museum Gardens on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, 2023 and visitors were able to observe demonstrations of military technique, crafts such as coin casting and leatherworking, as well as learning how to write in Latin script and how to play Roman board games.

Many of the attendees showed their enthusiasm for the event by dressing up in Roman costumes. The popular Kid’s Army and Gladiator School also returned to the festival this year, giving the children the chance to get involved in Roman reenactments.

A new feature at this year’s event was ‘Circus Maximus’, which was a chance for families to get creative with a range of hands-on activities, including making a hobby horse to enter in either the chariot race or equestrian dressage.

Here are some of the best photos from the festival.

Eight-year-old Jack Beaumont meets Stewart Purdie as 'Quintus’.

1. Eboracum Roman Festival 2023

Eight-year-old Jack Beaumont meets Stewart Purdie as 'Quintus’. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A man dressed up as a Roman at the Eboracum Roman Festival.

2. Eboracum Roman Festival 2023

A man dressed up as a Roman at the Eboracum Roman Festival. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A man getting dressed up in his Roman costume.

3. Eboracum Roman Festival 2023

A man getting dressed up in his Roman costume. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A parade of Romans walking through Museum Street during the festival.

4. Eboracum Roman Festival 2023

A parade of Romans walking through Museum Street during the festival. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:YorkshireLatin