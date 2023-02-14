News you can trust since 1754
February half term 2023 Yorkshire: Free things to do with the family in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Hull, Halifax, Harrogate, Bradford, Whitby, Wakefield and Scarborough

Not every day out with the family has to cost you money - there are a lot of attractions in Yorkshire that are free to enter.

By Liana Jacob
56 minutes ago

Taking out the stress of having to save money for fun things to do with the family will make your experiences even more fulfilling. You can enrich your knowledge of Yorkshire’s history during the school holidays at some of the most popular museums, enjoy a picnic and a relaxing walk around some of the region’s most beautiful gardens and parks or go shopping and go out eating in Meadowhall, Sheffield, one of the biggest centres in the country.

Fun things to do in Yorkshire with family for free

Royal Armouries Museum

    Daniel Arsham's Bronze Eroded Venus of Arles at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,658 reviews.

    Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

    Yorkshire Sculpture Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,357 reviews.

    The Piece Hall, Halifax. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

    Address: West Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LG.

    Roundhay Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,550 reviews.

    Address: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

    Peasholm Park, Scarborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
    The Piece Hall

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,167 reviews.

    Address: Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

    Bradford Industrial Museum

    Whitby Harbour. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 437 reviews.

    Address: 235 Moorside Rd, Eccleshill, Bradford, BD2 3HP.

    National Railway Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,833 reviews.

    Address: Leeman Rd, York, YO26 4XJ.

    Shambles

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,023 reviews.

    Address: Shambles, York, YO1.

    Peasholm Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,194 reviews.

    Address: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.

    Brimham Rocks

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,546 reviews.

    Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.

    Valley Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,583 reviews.

    Address: Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ.

    Filey Beach

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,586 reviews.

    Address: Filey YO14.

    Museum Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,144 reviews.

    Address: Museum St, York, YO1 7FR.

    Whitby Harbour

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,394 reviews.

    Address: Pier Rd, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

    Knaresborough Castle

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,318 reviews.

    Address: Castle Yard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AS.

    Sheffield Botanical Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.

    Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2LN.

    Graves Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 985 reviews.

    Address: Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield, S8 8LJ.

    Meadowhall Shopping Centre

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,106 reviews.

    Address: Suite 1, The Management, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, S9 1EP.

    The Peace Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.

    Address: 50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2HH.

    Beverley Minster

    It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,385 reviews.

    Address: 38 Highgate, Beverley, HU17 0DN.

    East Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,145 reviews.

    Address: East Park Avenue, Kingston-upon-Hull, HU8 8JU.

    Danes Dyke

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 413 reviews.

    Address: Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington, YO15 1AA.

    Bridlington Old Town

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 430 reviews.

    Address: High St, Bridlington, YO16.