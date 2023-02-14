Not every day out with the family has to cost you money - there are a lot of attractions in Yorkshire that are free to enter.

Taking out the stress of having to save money for fun things to do with the family will make your experiences even more fulfilling. You can enrich your knowledge of Yorkshire’s history during the school holidays at some of the most popular museums, enjoy a picnic and a relaxing walk around some of the region’s most beautiful gardens and parks or go shopping and go out eating in Meadowhall, Sheffield, one of the biggest centres in the country.

Fun things to do in Yorkshire with family for free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Armouries Museum

Most Popular

Daniel Arsham's Bronze Eroded Venus of Arles at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. (Pic credit: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,658 reviews.

Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,357 reviews.

The Piece Hall, Halifax. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

Address: West Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roundhay Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,550 reviews.

Address: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

Peasholm Park, Scarborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Piece Hall

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,167 reviews.

Address: Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

Bradford Industrial Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Harbour. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 437 reviews.

Address: 235 Moorside Rd, Eccleshill, Bradford, BD2 3HP.

National Railway Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,833 reviews.

Address: Leeman Rd, York, YO26 4XJ.

Shambles

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,023 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Shambles, York, YO1.

Peasholm Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,194 reviews.

Address: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimham Rocks

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,546 reviews.

Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.

Valley Gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,583 reviews.

Address: Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ.

Filey Beach

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,586 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Filey YO14.

Museum Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,144 reviews.

Address: Museum St, York, YO1 7FR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Harbour

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,394 reviews.

Address: Pier Rd, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Knaresborough Castle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,318 reviews.

Address: Castle Yard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AS.

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2LN.

Graves Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 985 reviews.

Address: Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield, S8 8LJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall Shopping Centre

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,106 reviews.

Address: Suite 1, The Management, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, S9 1EP.

The Peace Gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.

Address: 50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2HH.

Beverley Minster

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,385 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 38 Highgate, Beverley, HU17 0DN.

East Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,145 reviews.

Address: East Park Avenue, Kingston-upon-Hull, HU8 8JU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danes Dyke

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 413 reviews.

Address: Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington, YO15 1AA.

Bridlington Old Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 430 reviews.