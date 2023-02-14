Taking out the stress of having to save money for fun things to do with the family will make your experiences even more fulfilling. You can enrich your knowledge of Yorkshire’s history during the school holidays at some of the most popular museums, enjoy a picnic and a relaxing walk around some of the region’s most beautiful gardens and parks or go shopping and go out eating in Meadowhall, Sheffield, one of the biggest centres in the country.
Fun things to do in Yorkshire with family for free
Royal Armouries Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,658 reviews.
Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,357 reviews.
Address: West Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LG.
Roundhay Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,550 reviews.
Address: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.
The Piece Hall
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,167 reviews.
Address: Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.
Bradford Industrial Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 437 reviews.
Address: 235 Moorside Rd, Eccleshill, Bradford, BD2 3HP.
National Railway Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,833 reviews.
Address: Leeman Rd, York, YO26 4XJ.
Shambles
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,023 reviews.
Address: Shambles, York, YO1.
Peasholm Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,194 reviews.
Address: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.
Brimham Rocks
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,546 reviews.
Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW.
Valley Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,583 reviews.
Address: Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ.
Filey Beach
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,586 reviews.
Address: Filey YO14.
Museum Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,144 reviews.
Address: Museum St, York, YO1 7FR.
Whitby Harbour
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,394 reviews.
Address: Pier Rd, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Knaresborough Castle
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,318 reviews.
Address: Castle Yard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AS.
Sheffield Botanical Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.
Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2LN.
Graves Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 985 reviews.
Address: Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield, S8 8LJ.
Meadowhall Shopping Centre
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,106 reviews.
Address: Suite 1, The Management, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, S9 1EP.
The Peace Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.
Address: 50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2HH.
Beverley Minster
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,385 reviews.
Address: 38 Highgate, Beverley, HU17 0DN.
East Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,145 reviews.
Address: East Park Avenue, Kingston-upon-Hull, HU8 8JU.
Danes Dyke
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 413 reviews.
Address: Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington, YO15 1AA.
Bridlington Old Town
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 430 reviews.
Address: High St, Bridlington, YO16.