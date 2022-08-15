Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only does Gaping Gill have the longest and most complicated caves in the UK, it also holds the records for the highest unspoiled waterfall in England and is the largest underground chamber based in the Yorkshire Dales.

The first person to complete a winch down the cavern was French caver, Edouard-Alfred Martel, in 1895, where he used only a candle and a rope ladder.

Every May and August, local caving clubs organise a winch event where the public have the opportunity to be airlifted down the 360ft shaft into a hidden space which is usually only seen by professional potholers. During this month the winching event is organised by Craven Pothole Club.

Gaping Gill, Ingleborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The winch machine usually operates twice a year and members of the public can be hauled down to the bottom, where the Fell Beck is briefly moved aside by a dam and the public have the opportunity to explore the chamber by flood lights illuminating the caves.

This year, the Gaping Gill Winch Meet is taking place between August 12 to August 19, 2022.

The provisional opening times, weather permitting, for members of the public are from 9am every weekday and from 8am at the weekends.

The winch machinery has a fixed capacity of roughly 20 descents/ascents per hour. As soon as you arrive, you can book your spot and you will be issued with a numbered wristband and will be provided with your approximate descent time.

The fee for participating is £20 per person and the minimum age for the event is seven years old, although children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Due to the extreme temperatures of around 8C to 10C underground, you must wear/bring warm, waterproof clothing, boots/strong shoes are advised and for your own comfort, children should be warmly dressed. The winch takes around a minute each way.

There are public toilet facilities at the public car park in Clapham, at Gaping Gill they provide basic toilet and hand washing facilities and there are no public toilets at the Show Cave.

You cannot book a spot in advance.

You must allow one and a half hours for the walk to Gaping Gill from Clapham village via the Estate Nature Trail and Ingleborough Show Cave as Gaping Gill can only be travelled on foot.

Only members of the Craven Pothole Club are allowed to camp at Gaping Gill. No visitors are permitted to camp at Gaping Gill. There are campsites, bunkhouses and B&Bs in and around Clapham village.

The staff at the caves provide safety helmets and they provide subdued lighting in some areas of the Main Chamber.

You can take pictures with a hand held camera with a flash to capture the most striking photos of the venue.