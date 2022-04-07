Golf Fang – which promises to take crazy golf to a whole new level, combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes – is set to open it’s latest venue in John Street, Highfield, on Saturday, April 9.

Those behind the venture say it will house 18 holes of ‘seriously crazy golf, giving guests an experiential concept that will truly blow people's minds’.

Some of the wacky holes include a set that mimmicks a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

The bar area.

There’s also The Teddy Picker and the Tunnel of Love, alongside some unique Sheffield specific holes with surprise nods to the Steel City’s famous music scene.

Golf Fang’s co-founder, Kip Piper, said: “I usually say this about all of our venues but the Sheffield venue really is going to be our biggest and most spectacular venue yet.

"Our aim is to raise the bar within the hospitality and leisure sector by changing the way the UK enjoys itself and we are excited to see how our guests will interact with this incredible space we have created in the heart of Sheffield.

"It’s been a huge labour of love for us and we’re looking forward to the huge celebration when our doors open.”

The 38,000 sq ft former steelworks, close to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, has been transformed into a creative collaborative space where street creators and artists have come together to spend hundreds of hours covering every inch of the space in imaginative street art, with more than 3,000 cans of spray paint used to bring the venue to life.

Guests can keep their cool on the course with bespoke cocktails, including Lethal Drizzle and Nuthin’ But a G Ting whilst fuelling up with a mix of street food including burgers, nachos, loaded fries and a selection of vegan options.

There will also be a multi-vendor food hall and Big Fang’s tropical Birdies Bar will be open serving up cocktails, beer and live music.

Golf Fang also has venues in Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.