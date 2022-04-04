Now that we are heading towards spring, families will get to take advantage of the many popular beer gardens in Yorkshire.
Beer garden pubs provide the perfect setting for friends and family to meet up on a warm, sunny day.
So, ahead of the Easter holidays, we’ve put together a list of the best beer gardens in Yorkshire, according to TripAdvisor.
Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds
This pub restaurant has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 762 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 11pm
Address: Parkside Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4NE.
The Churchill Hotel, York
This beer garden has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 3,120 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 11am to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 11pm
Sundays: 11am to 10pm
Bank Holiday Sundays: 11am to 11pm
Address: 65 Bootham, Clifton, York, YO30 7DQ.
The Woodman, York
This pub has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 853 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Address: 16 Main Street, Bishopthorpe, York, YO23 2RB.
Lamb and Lion Inn, York
This pub has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 701 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm
Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Address: 2-4 High Petergate, York, YO1 7EH.
The Nursery Tavern, Sheffield
The Nursery Tavern has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 254 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 12am
Address: 276 Ecclesall Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S11 8PE.
The Fat Badger, Harrogate
This pub has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,281 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 8.30pm
Address: Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NF.
Talbot Arms, Yorkshire Dales National Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 680 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 11pm
Address: High Street, Yorkshire Dales National Park, Settle, BD24 9EX.
Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Leeds
The pub has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 300 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11.30pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12.30am
Sundays: 12pm to 11.30pm
Address: 12 Bridge Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3BW.
Little 3, Thirsk
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 452 reviews.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 3pm to 10pm
Thursdays: 3pm to 10.30pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 9pm
Address: 13 Finkle Street, Thirsk, YO7 1DA.
Fat Cat, Sheffield
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 378 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 11pm
Address: 23 Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8SA.
George and Dragon, Richmond
This pub has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 336 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm
Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Address: Hudswell, Richmond, DL11 6BL.
Mother Shipton Inn, Knaresborough
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 373 reviews.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 11pm
Address: Blands Hill, Knaresborough, HG5 8HZ.
The Black Sheep Brewery, Masham
This pub has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 855 reviews.
Opening hours:
Mondays and Tuesdays: 10am to 5pm
Wednesday to Saturday: 10am to 11pm
Sundays: 10am to 5pm
Address: Wellgarth House, Wellgarth Court, Crosshills, Masham, Ripon, HG4 4EN.