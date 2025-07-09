1. Great Yorkshire Show 2025
Helen Skelton comes face to face with Longhorn Bull Southfield Viper owned by David Blockley. Photo: Great Yorkshire Show
2. Great Yorkshire Show 2025
Mia Partland, 12, of Hornington Manor, Harrison Spinks Farm, near York, with one of their Wensleydale Sheep which is entered in the Hogg In Wool class at this year's Great Yorkshire Show. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Great Yorkshire Show 2025
Odds & Sods taking part in the Small Ponies Scurry event in the main ring at the show ground. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Great Yorkshire Show 2025
Judging of the British Simmental class in the cattle rings. Photo: James Hardisty
