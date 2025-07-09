Great Yorkshire Show 2025: Best photos from the second day of Yorkshire’s biggest agriculture event where a wedding took place and Helen Skelton visited

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:22 BST
On the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show a wedding took place and celebrities attended including Helen Skelton - here are the highlights from the day.

The second day was eventful with celebrity attendees, a wedding, sheep shows, horse races and live entertainment.

Here are the best photos from the event.

Helen Skelton comes face to face with Longhorn Bull Southfield Viper owned by David Blockley.

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2025

Helen Skelton comes face to face with Longhorn Bull Southfield Viper owned by David Blockley. Photo: Great Yorkshire Show

Mia Partland, 12, of Hornington Manor, Harrison Spinks Farm, near York, with one of their Wensleydale Sheep which is entered in the Hogg In Wool class at this year's Great Yorkshire Show.

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2025

Mia Partland, 12, of Hornington Manor, Harrison Spinks Farm, near York, with one of their Wensleydale Sheep which is entered in the Hogg In Wool class at this year's Great Yorkshire Show. Photo: James Hardisty

Odds & Sods taking part in the Small Ponies Scurry event in the main ring at the show ground.

3. Great Yorkshire Show 2025

Odds & Sods taking part in the Small Ponies Scurry event in the main ring at the show ground. Photo: James Hardisty

Judging of the British Simmental class in the cattle rings.

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2025

Judging of the British Simmental class in the cattle rings. Photo: James Hardisty

