There are many ways to spend a day in York - whether you are interested in indulging in different cuisines or taking advantage of the unique shops and attractions on offer.

The city of York has been a tourist location for two millennia since it was thought to be founded by Romans in 71AD under the name Eboracum.

Many of its buildings and structures are original from their respective historic periods including medieval architecture, Georgian townhouses and Victorian railway stations.

The Romans ruled the city for nearly 800 years before the Vikings raided and captured York in 866AD.

The Treasurer's House. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Following the conquest, the city was renamed from the Old English Eoforwic to Jorvik then became the capital of Viking territory in Britain and its population grew to 10,000 at its peak.

The city became a major railway hub and confectionery manufacturing centre with the founding of Rowntree in the 19th century.

York’s Roman, Viking, Railway and Chocolate heritage has become a huge draw for tourists and with its cobblestone lanes, winding Snickelways and a shopping street that dates back to the Domesday Book, it welcomes around nine million visitors every year as of this year.

The city also has had many connections with TV and film as it was the location for various scenes in BBC dramas Gentleman Jack and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell as well as the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Michelin-starred restaurant led by Tommy Banks, Roots. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

How to make the most of a day trip to York city centre

TV/film location attractions

With the city being the destination for filming some of the most famous films and TV shows, here are the specific locations you can visit.

1 - Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate

York's Barley Hall. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This building, which dates back to the 15th century, was used to film scenes in Gentleman Jack and has features from its foundation that date as far back as the 12th century.

Address: Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF.

2 - The Treasurer’s House

This Grade I listed historic townhouse, owned by the National Trust, was used to film scenes of BBC dramas Gentleman Jack and Death Comes to Pemberley.

Address: Minster Yard, York, YO1 7JL.

3 - Fairfax House

This is a Georgian townhouse and was likely built in the early 1740s for a local merchant. It was used to film Gentleman Jack.

Address: Castlegate, York, YO1 9RN.

4 - York Railway Station

A lesser known fact is that the main station was used to film the first Harry Potter film where Hagrid gives Harry his Hogwarts Express ticket on a bridge at King’s Cross station.

Address: Station Road, York, YO24 1AB.

5 - St Saviourgate

This is a conference and events venue which dates back to 1840 and was used to film part of the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Address: St Saviourgate, York, CMC, St Saviourgate, York, YO1 8NQ.

6 - St William's College and College Street

The medieval building was originally built as accommodation for priests linked with chantry chapels near York Minster and was founded in 1460 by George Neville and the Earl of Warwick. It was used to film the BBC series Death Comes to Pemberley and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Address: 5 College St, York, YO1 7JF.

Food and drink

Whether you spend the whole day in York or choose to spend half the day, a meal is crucial. There are plenty of unique eateries in the city centre for lunch or dinner all of which are just walking distance from the railway station.

1 - Los Moros

This North African restaurant was founded in 2015 by Tarik Abdeladim who serves up authentic cuisine partly influenced by various cultures such as Arab, Jewish and Berbers, the indigenous community of North Africa.

Address: 15-17 Grape Lane, York, YO1 7HU.

2 - Middle Feast

This is a family run Lebanese restaurant and takeaway that offers Halal, Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten Free options as well as a variety of cocktails, wine and beer.

Address: 13 Lendal, York, YO1 8AQ.

3 - Nola

This is a restaurant and bar with a 1920s Art Deco theme decor and is housed in the old congregational chapel. There are regular live jazz performances visitors can enjoy while indulging in New Orleans Louisiana style cuisine and drinks.

Address: 2A Lendal, York, YO1 8AA.

4 - Bailey's Cafe and Tearooms

This cafe and tea room is a family run business located opposite the Museum Gardens in the city centre and just a two minute walk from the York Minster which means you will get beautiful views of the city centre.

Address: 7 Museum Street, York, YO1 7DT.

5 - SOPHiE

This small independent business is located within the walls of Skeldergate Bridge and serves homemade pastry as well as afternoon cocktails.

Address: Skeldergate Bridge, York, YO1 9WJ.

6 - Roots York

This fine dining restaurant is run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

Address: 68 Marygate, York, YO30 7BH.

7 - Omoni House

For those who would like to indulge in authentic Korean cuisine, this restaurant has 4.8 stars on Google.

Address: 33 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.

8 - Betty’s

There are long queues of people that line to get into the York-based Betty’s and with just one other branch in Harrogate, it has been a popular place to eat in the city. The interiors are inspired by the Queen Mary ocean liner.

Address: 6-8 St. Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QP.

Historic tourist attractions

With York’s rich heritage, there are so many places to visit that will allow you to explore and immerse yourself in it.

1 - Barley Hall

Barley Hall is a medieval town house, once home to the Priors of Nostell and Lord Mayor of York. The oldest parts of the hall date back to around 1360.

Address: 2 Coffee Yard, York, YO1 8AR.

2 - Mad Alice Lane

Mad Alice Lane, the name of which has now been changed to Lund’s Court, is a snickelway in the city centre (a narrow passageway). It is thought to be haunted by the spirit of Alice Smith, a woman who was allegedly hanged in York Castle in 1825 after being accused of ‘insanity’ and poisoning her husband.

3 - Jorvik Centre

The Jorvik Viking Centre’s foundation was built on the site of an archaeological discovery that evolved our understanding of Viking life. Archaeologists from the York Archaeological Trust uncovered the houses, workshops and courtyards of the Viking-age city of Jorvik, which was nearly 1,000 years old.

Address: 19 Coppergate, York, YO1 9WT.

4 - Merchant Adventurers' Hall

The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York is a medieval society that was founded in 1357 when a group of prominent men and women gathered together to form a religious fraternity. They built the hall and used it to enact their business affairs, meet socially and look after the poor and to pray. It is now a multi-purpose building that serves as a museum, event space and association headquarters.

Address: The Hall, Fossgate, York YO1 9XD

5 - The York Dungeon

The York Dungeon is an immersive and sensory experience with a cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages and scenes. Visitors can expect dark spaces, jump scares, loud noises, flashing/strobe lights, potent smells, water sprays and air blasts.

Address: 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD.

6 - DIG: An Archaeological Adventure

DIG provides a unique archaeological insight into York’s past and is owned by the same archaeologists who discovered the Viking-age city and created Jorvik Viking Centre.

Address: DIG St Saviour Church, St Saviourgate, York, YO1 8NN.

7 - National Railway Museum

The museum shares the history of the railway industry in Britain and its impact on society.

Address: Leeman Road, York, YO26 4XJ.

Novelty shopping

We all have our quirks and the good news is there are plenty of shops to explore in York for people who have a niche interest.

1 - OG Games

This is a gaming shop that specialises in Pokemon, MTG, YuGiOh and Transformers TCG as well as a variety of board, card and party games and hosts regular gaming nights.

Address: 1½ Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, York, YO1 8BL.

2 - The Shop That Must Not Be Named

This independent gift shop sells everything to do with Harry Potter.

Address: 30 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.

3 - Nutcracker Christmas Shop

This is a gift shop that sells Christmas themed trinkets all year round.

Address: 32 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.

4 - The Little Apple Bookshop

This bookshop has been selling books since 1997.

Address: 13 High Petergate, York, YO1 7EN.

5 - Little Saffrons

A gift shop that sells unique products.

Address: 38 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.

6 - The Blue House Bookshop

This children’s bookshop is located on the ancient street of merchants and the rear end of the shop is the former Abbey boundary wall. The remaining building was added in Tudor times, then rebuilt after the takeover of York during the First English Civil War in 1644.

Address: 10 Bootham, York, YO30 7BL.

7 - Shambles Sweet Shop

This independent sweet shop serves more than 300 sweets that cover traditional and modern tastes.

Address: 5 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ.

8 - Barghest

This shop sells film, TV and music themed memorabilia and is located on the historic street of Shambles.

Address: 1 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ

9 - Sherlock Holmes’ Imaginarium

Products catered for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies that are hand-made and bespoke, designed by Xander.

Address: 74 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HZ.

10 - The Minster Gate Bookshop

A traditional antiquarian and secondhand bookshop, The Minster Gate Bookshop was founded in 1970 by Christopher Holt.

Address: 8 Minster Gates, York, YO1 7HL.

Photography attractions

There are a few tours taking place regularly around the city and charming walks where you can take spectacular pictures.

1 - Instagrammable York Tour

On this casual three-hour walk around the city, you will get to see the sights, hear the stories and capture the perfect pictures of York.

2 - Yorkwalk Public Tours

Visitors will get to accompany an expert local guide on a free two-hour walking tour of the city which will cover many of its most popular Roman, medieval and ancient sites.

3 - Dame Judi Dench Walk