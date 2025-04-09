Guide to York: How to make most of your day in Yorkshire city centre famous for its Viking heritage and where Gentleman Jack and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were filmed
The city of York has been a tourist location for two millennia since it was thought to be founded by Romans in 71AD under the name Eboracum.
Many of its buildings and structures are original from their respective historic periods including medieval architecture, Georgian townhouses and Victorian railway stations.
The Romans ruled the city for nearly 800 years before the Vikings raided and captured York in 866AD.
Following the conquest, the city was renamed from the Old English Eoforwic to Jorvik then became the capital of Viking territory in Britain and its population grew to 10,000 at its peak.
The city became a major railway hub and confectionery manufacturing centre with the founding of Rowntree in the 19th century.
York’s Roman, Viking, Railway and Chocolate heritage has become a huge draw for tourists and with its cobblestone lanes, winding Snickelways and a shopping street that dates back to the Domesday Book, it welcomes around nine million visitors every year as of this year.
The city also has had many connections with TV and film as it was the location for various scenes in BBC dramas Gentleman Jack and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell as well as the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
How to make the most of a day trip to York city centre
TV/film location attractions
With the city being the destination for filming some of the most famous films and TV shows, here are the specific locations you can visit.
1 - Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate
This building, which dates back to the 15th century, was used to film scenes in Gentleman Jack and has features from its foundation that date as far back as the 12th century.
Address: Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF.
2 - The Treasurer’s House
This Grade I listed historic townhouse, owned by the National Trust, was used to film scenes of BBC dramas Gentleman Jack and Death Comes to Pemberley.
Address: Minster Yard, York, YO1 7JL.
3 - Fairfax House
This is a Georgian townhouse and was likely built in the early 1740s for a local merchant. It was used to film Gentleman Jack.
Address: Castlegate, York, YO1 9RN.
4 - York Railway Station
A lesser known fact is that the main station was used to film the first Harry Potter film where Hagrid gives Harry his Hogwarts Express ticket on a bridge at King’s Cross station.
Address: Station Road, York, YO24 1AB.
5 - St Saviourgate
This is a conference and events venue which dates back to 1840 and was used to film part of the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Address: St Saviourgate, York, CMC, St Saviourgate, York, YO1 8NQ.
6 - St William's College and College Street
The medieval building was originally built as accommodation for priests linked with chantry chapels near York Minster and was founded in 1460 by George Neville and the Earl of Warwick. It was used to film the BBC series Death Comes to Pemberley and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.
Address: 5 College St, York, YO1 7JF.
Food and drink
Whether you spend the whole day in York or choose to spend half the day, a meal is crucial. There are plenty of unique eateries in the city centre for lunch or dinner all of which are just walking distance from the railway station.
1 - Los Moros
This North African restaurant was founded in 2015 by Tarik Abdeladim who serves up authentic cuisine partly influenced by various cultures such as Arab, Jewish and Berbers, the indigenous community of North Africa.
Address: 15-17 Grape Lane, York, YO1 7HU.
2 - Middle Feast
This is a family run Lebanese restaurant and takeaway that offers Halal, Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten Free options as well as a variety of cocktails, wine and beer.
Address: 13 Lendal, York, YO1 8AQ.
3 - Nola
This is a restaurant and bar with a 1920s Art Deco theme decor and is housed in the old congregational chapel. There are regular live jazz performances visitors can enjoy while indulging in New Orleans Louisiana style cuisine and drinks.
Address: 2A Lendal, York, YO1 8AA.
4 - Bailey's Cafe and Tearooms
This cafe and tea room is a family run business located opposite the Museum Gardens in the city centre and just a two minute walk from the York Minster which means you will get beautiful views of the city centre.
Address: 7 Museum Street, York, YO1 7DT.
5 - SOPHiE
This small independent business is located within the walls of Skeldergate Bridge and serves homemade pastry as well as afternoon cocktails.
Address: Skeldergate Bridge, York, YO1 9WJ.
6 - Roots York
This fine dining restaurant is run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.
Address: 68 Marygate, York, YO30 7BH.
7 - Omoni House
For those who would like to indulge in authentic Korean cuisine, this restaurant has 4.8 stars on Google.
Address: 33 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.
8 - Betty’s
There are long queues of people that line to get into the York-based Betty’s and with just one other branch in Harrogate, it has been a popular place to eat in the city. The interiors are inspired by the Queen Mary ocean liner.
Address: 6-8 St. Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QP.
Historic tourist attractions
With York’s rich heritage, there are so many places to visit that will allow you to explore and immerse yourself in it.
1 - Barley Hall
Barley Hall is a medieval town house, once home to the Priors of Nostell and Lord Mayor of York. The oldest parts of the hall date back to around 1360.
Address: 2 Coffee Yard, York, YO1 8AR.
2 - Mad Alice Lane
Mad Alice Lane, the name of which has now been changed to Lund’s Court, is a snickelway in the city centre (a narrow passageway). It is thought to be haunted by the spirit of Alice Smith, a woman who was allegedly hanged in York Castle in 1825 after being accused of ‘insanity’ and poisoning her husband.
3 - Jorvik Centre
The Jorvik Viking Centre’s foundation was built on the site of an archaeological discovery that evolved our understanding of Viking life. Archaeologists from the York Archaeological Trust uncovered the houses, workshops and courtyards of the Viking-age city of Jorvik, which was nearly 1,000 years old.
Address: 19 Coppergate, York, YO1 9WT.
4 - Merchant Adventurers' Hall
The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York is a medieval society that was founded in 1357 when a group of prominent men and women gathered together to form a religious fraternity. They built the hall and used it to enact their business affairs, meet socially and look after the poor and to pray. It is now a multi-purpose building that serves as a museum, event space and association headquarters.
Address: The Hall, Fossgate, York YO1 9XD
5 - The York Dungeon
The York Dungeon is an immersive and sensory experience with a cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages and scenes. Visitors can expect dark spaces, jump scares, loud noises, flashing/strobe lights, potent smells, water sprays and air blasts.
Address: 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD.
6 - DIG: An Archaeological Adventure
DIG provides a unique archaeological insight into York’s past and is owned by the same archaeologists who discovered the Viking-age city and created Jorvik Viking Centre.
Address: DIG St Saviour Church, St Saviourgate, York, YO1 8NN.
7 - National Railway Museum
The museum shares the history of the railway industry in Britain and its impact on society.
Address: Leeman Road, York, YO26 4XJ.
Novelty shopping
We all have our quirks and the good news is there are plenty of shops to explore in York for people who have a niche interest.
1 - OG Games
This is a gaming shop that specialises in Pokemon, MTG, YuGiOh and Transformers TCG as well as a variety of board, card and party games and hosts regular gaming nights.
Address: 1½ Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate, York, YO1 8BL.
2 - The Shop That Must Not Be Named
This independent gift shop sells everything to do with Harry Potter.
Address: 30 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.
3 - Nutcracker Christmas Shop
This is a gift shop that sells Christmas themed trinkets all year round.
Address: 32 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.
4 - The Little Apple Bookshop
This bookshop has been selling books since 1997.
Address: 13 High Petergate, York, YO1 7EN.
5 - Little Saffrons
A gift shop that sells unique products.
Address: 38 Shambles, York, YO1 7LX.
6 - The Blue House Bookshop
This children’s bookshop is located on the ancient street of merchants and the rear end of the shop is the former Abbey boundary wall. The remaining building was added in Tudor times, then rebuilt after the takeover of York during the First English Civil War in 1644.
Address: 10 Bootham, York, YO30 7BL.
7 - Shambles Sweet Shop
This independent sweet shop serves more than 300 sweets that cover traditional and modern tastes.
Address: 5 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ.
8 - Barghest
This shop sells film, TV and music themed memorabilia and is located on the historic street of Shambles.
Address: 1 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ
9 - Sherlock Holmes’ Imaginarium
Products catered for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies that are hand-made and bespoke, designed by Xander.
Address: 74 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HZ.
10 - The Minster Gate Bookshop
A traditional antiquarian and secondhand bookshop, The Minster Gate Bookshop was founded in 1970 by Christopher Holt.
Address: 8 Minster Gates, York, YO1 7HL.
Photography attractions
There are a few tours taking place regularly around the city and charming walks where you can take spectacular pictures.
1 - Instagrammable York Tour
On this casual three-hour walk around the city, you will get to see the sights, hear the stories and capture the perfect pictures of York.
2 - Yorkwalk Public Tours
Visitors will get to accompany an expert local guide on a free two-hour walking tour of the city which will cover many of its most popular Roman, medieval and ancient sites.
3 - Dame Judi Dench Walk
This walking trail provides visitors with unique views of the city where there are greenery, vibrant flowers and benches. It is dedicated to the accomplished York-born multi-award-winning actress Dame Judi Dench.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.