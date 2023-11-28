Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair 2023: TV chef Marcus Bean who is a regular on This Morning will attend the festive Yorkshire event this year along with a variety of artisan producers
The TV chef, who regularly shares his culinary expertise on the ITV morning show is this fair’s resident chef, where he will be hosting the Country Living Christmas Table.
The Country Living Christmas Fair, hosted across four days at Harrogate Convention Centre from November 30 to December 3, 2023, has become a household name for the town and has been running for more than 10 years.
It provides an opportunity for independent crafters, designers and artisans to showcase their unique products.
The Christmas Table - a new interactive experience - will provide tips from how to make delicious cocktails and canapes, to how to build a Christmas cheeseboard, with recipes for the perfect Boxing Day brunch. There will also be advice on how to get ahead of your Christmas cooking for the big day.
Marcus will also be joined by private chef and home economist, Victoria Onions, who trained in Paris, and Masons of Yorkshire will offer a welcome drink for each session on the table to kickstart the festive season.
This year, foodies will also delight in a dedicated Country Living Foodhall, offering artisan food and drink, alongside expert advice. The food and drink emporium offers festive treats, including a wide range of sustainable vegetarian and vegan products.
Event director, Fay Rayner, said: “Our curated Foodhall is an inviting, fun, warm and festive place to experience unique food and drink products.
“It’s a chance to talk to the experts, and pick up some fabulous recipe ideas to help make your Christmas extra special.
“This year, we’ll also feature a comfortable Festive Bar as a place to relax, soak in the atmosphere, and enjoy a festive menu of champagnes, classic cocktails, mulled wine, hot toddies, and tasty nibbles.
“We’re proud to once more champion independent producers, artisans, and creatives, and can’t wait to welcome everyone to Harrogate.”
Country Living Fairs have been supporting small businesses since 1991, and helped grow iconic brands, such as Emma Bridgewater and Sophie Allport. Country Living also runs Christmas Fairs in London and Glasgow. Across its three flagship fairs, it attracts more than 40,000 dedicated shoppers.
Alongside the variety of exhibits offering unique gifts, fashion and home decor, foodies can also sink their teeth into unique independent food and drink brands.
Shoppers can get sweet treats from Chocoholics Anonymous and Sweet Revolution, or savoury sensations from The Cheese Connection, and Yorkshire’s famous family-run brand, Charlie and Ivy’s, known for their condiments, bread dippers, marinades and mayonnaise.
There’s no shortage of festive spirit too, with exhibitors including Isle of Barra Distillers, Yorkshire’s Isaac Poad brewing, the Yorkshire Dales Distillery, Twisted Roots Distilery and Nine Times Vodka, to name a few.
The event which spreads across four days, with a focus on unique gifts, food and drink, and home decor aims to provide an interactive, fun day out to immerse yourself with inspirational, quality shopping alongside chef demonstrations, and a series of interactive craft workshops, where you can learn to make your own Christmas decorations and gifts.