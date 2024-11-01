Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From power dressing to boho chic, luxury leather to animal print, Harvey Nichols Leeds celebrated the key fashion trends every Yorkshire stylista needs to know about when it served them up in style at its Fourth Floor Restaurant.

This took place at the luxury department store’s recent Autumn/Winter 2024 Trunk Show. I have always been confused as to exactly what a trunk show is, but I understand that it is an event at which a shop or designer presents merchandise directly to customers, often in-store, so said customers can see and instantly buy, or order, or tick, or simply swoon over, what they want. I assume it began as an American concept, deriving from the practice of ferrying the merchandise in trunks.

Anyway, in this case, it took the form of a three-course lunch (guests paid £45 a ticket), with five models walking through the tables between courses. It was hosted by Sidonie Jago, group head of private shopping for Harvey Nichols, with private shopping consultant Gaynor Russell.

Leather and coats: From left, Simone Rocha coat, £2,595; Alexander McQueen jacket, £3,490; Stine Goya coat, £415; Officine Generale coat, £950; Zadig & Voltaire jacket, £870. Models’ hair by RMUK Leeds; models’ make-up by Charlotte Tilbury. All at Harvey Nichols Leeds. Picture by Niki Verity

“I’m sure everyone has heard of Boho before,” said Sidonie. “It makes me think of Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung circa 2009, 2010 – my style icon, Sienna Miller, for sure. But we are trying to really elevate it, and modernise the Boho Chic look.

“So what is boho? It’s very much about the suede, the fringing, mixed with the romantic, floaty, tulle dressing.”

Key brands in the Harvey Nichols Boho-themed set included Zimmermann, a favourite of Harvey Nichols and its customers. Sidonie said: “Zimmermann are usually known for their very spring/summer floaty floral dresses, but they are really trying to get into a new space, and they have developed their autumn/winter range beautifully.”

Backstage at the Harvey Nichols Leeds trunk show. From left: David Koma dress; Huishan Zhang dress; Pal Zileri tux; Missoni dress and Saint Laurent blazer; Givenchy suit. Picture: Niki Verity

There were accessories by Chloe. “We can’t talk about Boho without talking about this brand,” said Sidonie.

For the Autumnal Dressing section, she highlighted a menswear look, a russet-toned JW Anderson sweater with turtleneck and leather detail, plus a Loewe tote bag which she had just bought for herself.

Animal print is another key trend. “The reason that we love animal print is that we view it as a neutral,” Sidonie said. “It goes with everything, with every colour - zebra, leopard, cheetah, you can wear them together and it’s like a gorgeous clash.”

You can either go animal head-to-toe or try a more subtle nod to the trend, for example, with a flash of leopard trim on a pair of trainers.

Rachel wears: Stine Goya jumper, £170; Veronica Beard trousers, £350; Acne Studio scarf, £230, and bag, £1,400; Lack of Color hat, £150. Models’ hair by RMUK Leeds; models’ make-up by Charlotte Tilbury. All at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

Gaynor suggested going big with the trend. “Be a little bit bolder than you thought you could be,” she said. But also said that one piece can mean everything: “You could have the world’s most beautiful handbag and that elevates the whole look.”

An animal-print Rixo coat was singled out for consideration. “Just throw it over anything and you’ll look really glamorous,” said Sidonie. “And I also have to shout out a Dolce & Gabbana little cropped jacket with a faux fur collar.”

There was a section devoted to leather and coats. “This isn’t so much of a trend, as something that we think is so important to anyone’s autumn/winter wardrobe,” Sidonie said. “With leather, you want to invest in really high quality – you get a leather jacket, it should be in your wardrobe for 50 years. And the same with a coat. The things we look for: really good fabrication. Is it a good length on you? Is the sleeve length good? All of these things add so much to the sophistication and elegance of a look.”

Gaynor said: “Also how many ways you can wear something like that, so I would say save up and spend as much as you possibly can on a leather piece – you either go big or go home.”

Rachel wears: Zimmermann dress, £2,550; Saint Laurent heels, £785, and bag, £2,150; Chloe sunglasses, £330. Models’ hair by RMUK Leeds; models’ make-up by Charlotte Tilbury. All at Harvey Nichols Leeds. Picture by Niki Verity

She added: “We cannot underestimate the power of a great coat. Age is so unimportant to being at the top of your game – great coat, the perfect trousers, like the Zimmerman, very simple, very plain, great quality, but not trying too hard.”

Sidonie also suggested fashion lovers look out for interesting pieces by Irish designer Simone Rocha, and pointed out a Valentino bag in burgundy, highlighting the resurgence of deep red as an autumn trend.

For almost 30 years, Harvey Nichols Leeds has been The Place to go in Yorkshire to discover new designers and fashion trends. It all began in Knightsbridge, London, of course, when the business was founded in 1831 by Benjamin Harvey, who opened a linen shop there. He died in 1850, leaving the company to his wife, Anne, who went into partnership with the manager, James Nichols. The current Knightbridge store was built in 1880.

It was not until more than a century later, in 1996, that Harvey Nichols opened a branch outside London, in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds, following research identifying the city as having a goodly percentage of high-net worth shoppers within a 40-mile radius, encompassing the Golden Triangle of Harrogate, York and North Leeds.

Now Harvey Nichols has five large stores in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, plus two smaller ones in Bristol and Dublin. Overseas, there are stories in Riyadh, Dubai, Hong Kong, Doha Festival City and Kuwait.

Back in the Noughties and 2010s, the Leeds fashion shows were legendary among Yorkshire fashionistas but, due to costs and Covid, there were none for a full eight years.

Tania wears: RIXO coat, £485; American Vintage top, £60; Max Mara Leisure trousers, £200; ATP Atelier boots, £490; Jacquemus bag, £775; Victoria Beckham belt, £220. Models’ hair by RMUK Leeds; models’ make-up by Charlotte Tilbury. All at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

But in March this year, the shows returned when the Fourth Floor Restaurant became a catwalk once again, showcasing spring collections before delighted diners. Six months on, we returned for autumn/winter fashion - and festive event dressing, which highlighted designs by David Koma, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Missoni and Huishan Zhang, with heels by Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin, and jewellery by Annoushka.

Sidonie said: “One of the highlights for me is a gorgeous Missoni shift dress - it’s got metallics woven into it – it’s a subtle dress but under the lights it’s gorgeous.”

All absolutely fabulous. Well, a girl can dream.