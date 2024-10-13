The Haworth Steampunk Weekend took place from October 11 to 13, 2024, in the village of the Bronte sisters.
Visitors flocked to the event, despite the rainy weather, dressed in elaborate attire and there were shops, restaurants, crown bowling, dancers, singers, steam trains, museums, cafes and market stalls.
There was also daytime entertainment as well as evening entertainment with Burlesque on Friday and Saturday nights at the Village Hall.
