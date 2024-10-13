Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2024: Best photos of people dressed to impress at the Yorkshire steampunk event in the village where the Bronte sisters grew up

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST
The Haworth Steampunk Weekend returned to the Bronte village where people were dressed to impress - here are some of the best photos from the event.

The Haworth Steampunk Weekend took place from October 11 to 13, 2024, in the village of the Bronte sisters.

Visitors flocked to the event, despite the rainy weather, dressed in elaborate attire and there were shops, restaurants, crown bowling, dancers, singers, steam trains, museums, cafes and market stalls.

There was also daytime entertainment as well as evening entertainment with Burlesque on Friday and Saturday nights at the Village Hall.

Richard Platt wore an intricately designed hat as part of his costume at the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Jackie Dennis from Airmyn Goole. Photo: Simon Hulme

Visitors were dressed elaborately at the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Anne and Richard Platt. Photo: Simon Hulme

