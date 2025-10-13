Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025: Stunning photos show visitors dressed in elaborate and spooky costumes for the annual event in Bronte Country

Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:08 BST
The Haworth Steampunk Weekend event returned to Bronte Country - here are the best photos showing attendees dressed up in elaborate and spooky costumes.

Haworth Steampunk Weekend is set against the backdrop of the historic town of Haworth, home of the Bronte sisters.

It unites steampunk culture enthusiasts who come to the event wearing a vibrant display of steampunk attire.

There is always a variety of entertainment including dancers, singers, and steam trains on display. It also has an array of shops, market stalls, museums, cafes and restaurants.

Here are the best photos from the event taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer, Simon Hulme.

Sue Lay pictured in her outfit at the Steampunk weekend.

1. Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025

Sue Lay pictured in her outfit at the Steampunk weekend. Photo: Simon Hulme

Sue Lay dressed up outside the Curiosity shop in Haworth.

2. Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025

Sue Lay dressed up outside the Curiosity shop in Haworth. Photo: Simon Hulme

An attendee dressed up elaborately for the event.

3. Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025

An attendee dressed up elaborately for the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Event attendees observing steam trains from a bridge.

4. Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025

Event attendees observing steam trains from a bridge. Photo: Simon Hulme

