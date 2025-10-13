Haworth Steampunk Weekend is set against the backdrop of the historic town of Haworth, home of the Bronte sisters.

It unites steampunk culture enthusiasts who come to the event wearing a vibrant display of steampunk attire.

There is always a variety of entertainment including dancers, singers, and steam trains on display. It also has an array of shops, market stalls, museums, cafes and restaurants.

Here are the best photos from the event taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer, Simon Hulme.

1 . Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025 Sue Lay pictured in her outfit at the Steampunk weekend. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025 Sue Lay dressed up outside the Curiosity shop in Haworth. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025 An attendee dressed up elaborately for the event. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Haworth Steampunk Weekend 2025 Event attendees observing steam trains from a bridge. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales