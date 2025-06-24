The Heartbeat Vehicle Rally will return to Goathland with four popular actors from the ITV series attending including Tricia Penrose and Julie T Wallace.

At the end of June, Goathland village, known to many as Aidensfield, will be hosting the Heartbeat Vehicle Rally, bringing 1960s Yorkshire to life with vintage cars, vehicles and television nostalgia.

Heartbeat was a period drama during the 1960s and ran for 18 years from 1992 to 2010 on ITV.

The North York Moors village of Goathland was transformed into the fictional town of Aidensfield and some episodes included references to the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

David Lonsdale, Vanessa Hehir and Tricia Penrose at the rally. (Pic credit: Heartbeat Vehicle Rally)

The event will take place on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, 2025, and visitors can travel via heritage train from Whitby, Grosmont, Levisham or Pickering directly to Goathland station.

This year, four stars of Heartbeat will be attending: Tricia Penrose who played Gina Ward, David Lonsdale who played David Stockwell, Vanessa Hehir who played Rosie Cartwright and for the first time Julie T Wallace who played the character Sweaty Betty Sutch.

The rally will include original Heartbeat cars from the show, one of the original buses used and seven of the original motorbikes including vehicles used by Nick Berry, Jason Durr and Jonathan Kerrigan.