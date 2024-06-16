Huddersfield TractorFest 2024: Best photos from the Yorkshire event showcasing tractors and farm vehicles

Liana Jacob
Liana Jacob
Published 16th Jun 2024
The Huddersfield Tractor Show was attended by hundreds of visitors who came with their tractors and farm vehicles - here are some of the best photos from the event.

Huddersfield TractorFest is a charity day for families in support of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Kirkwood Hospice.

It is organised by the Hirstle family and friends and hosts a variety of attractions, entertainment, food and drink stalls as well as plenty of tractors and farm vehicles.

Here are some of the highlights from the event.

Ray Dougherty, of Lindley, with his 135 Massey Ferguson Tractor, sheltered from the rain under an umbrella.

Farm vehicles arrived on site.

Ivy Wigglesworth, aged 3, of Huddersfield sat on a 1969 Nuffield 4/25 1500cc tractor.

Bob Hogg in the main ring with his Dog and Duck display.

