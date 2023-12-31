Travel experts have compiled a list of things to add to your bucket list for 2024 - including this Yorkshire Dales attraction where thrill seekers can go jumping, climbing, swimming and abseiling.

As we enter into a new year filled with endless opportunities, we look forward to ticking off our bucket list full of exciting activities that will create life-long memories and experiences.

From thrilling adventures to moments of peacefulness, experts from Travelodge have curated a list of a diverse range of activities that will suit people with a variety of interests and tastes.

Whether you take pleasure in travelling, enjoy learning, or delights in personal growth, this 2024 bucket list has everything that will inspire and motivate people from all backgrounds.

Richard Goodey, from Lost Earth Adventures, admiring the amazing internal cave structure of the Valley Entrance near Ingleton in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

At number 17, the list includes canyoning in the Yorkshire Dales.

Beezley Falls, which is located along the Ingleton trail, is perfect for thrill seekers as it has the highest jumps and the biggest chutes in Britain.

Visitors can scramble, jump, crawl, climb, swim and abseil in some of the most dramatic environments and is ideal for an epic heart racing canyoning experience.

There is something for everyone here with the upper falls, being the most challenging with thrilling rapids, smooth rock chutes, eight-metre jumps and an epic zipline at the end into a refreshing pool below. The lower falls area is a more family-friendly experience where you can admire the 12-metre high waterfall from a safe distance and explore the rocks, thrashing water and crevices by swimming and wading your way around.

The western Yorkshire Dales attraction, near the stunning Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, is hidden amongst an ancient oak woodland.

For the lower falls section there is a minimum age limit of seven years old, for the upper section a minimum age limit of 10 years old is allowed. It is suitable for individuals or groups of any size, there’s plenty of parking available and all equipment is included. It runs seven-days a week, all year round.

The meet up point is at Ingleton Community Centre, Ingleton, LA6 3HG and distances to the canyon: Settle - 10 minutes, Kendal and Carnforth - 30 minutes, Skipton and Lancaster - 40 minutes, Keswick, Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford, Preston, Blackburn and Penrith - one hour, York and Manchester - one hour 40 minutes.

What to expect at the extreme upper section: big jumps, big rapids, big chutes, huge adrenaline and the most extreme and best canyoning experience in England. Jump into the ravine and experience eight-metre high cliff jumps, smooth rock chutes and a zipline that sends you flying across a waterfall into a deep, refreshing plunge pool.

What to expect at the lower section: A gorge walk/ghyll scramble perfect for families, schools, youth groups and those wanting to experience a unique and fun adventure in the great outdoors. Within the lower and more accessible gorge there will be scrambling, wading and swimming with various places to slide and jump into the water and climb many waterfalls. You don’t have to jump as there are options to walk around any obstacles.

24 things to do for your 2024 - the full bucket list

1 - Discover Solstice at Stonehenge

2 - Celebrate Burns night in Scotland

3 - Rock out at Download Festival

4 - Abseil the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London

5 - Spend St Patrick’s Day in Ireland

6 - Go to Cheltenham Festival

7 - Canoe along the tallest aqueduct in the world (Pontcysyllte Aqueduct)

8 - Experience May Morning in Oxford

9 - Discover Llyn Y Fan Fach at Brecon Beacons, Wales

10 - Enjoy Afternoon tea overlooking Buckingham Palace

11 - Brave the world’s fastest zipline at ZipWorld, North Wales

12 - Get nostalgic at Goodwood Revival

13 - Marvel at The Glass Palace in Madrid

14 - Find The Fairy Pools in Skye, Scotland

15 - Witness the Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium

16 - Ride in a hot air balloon (Crazy Bear Stadhampton)

17 - Try Canyoning in the Yorkshire Dales

18 - Attend a candlelight orchestra performance (London’s Candlelit Concerts)

19 - Head to Silverstone for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix

20 - Experience the pinnacle of entertainment at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

21 - Take a tour of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

22 - Spectate at Wimbledon

23 - See the Northern Lights in Scotland