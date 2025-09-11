The Hunton Steam Gathering returns to the Yorkshire Dales this weekend for its 40th year and will celebrate 100 years of agricultural and motoring history.

The vintage and craft fair Hunton Steam Gathering near Bedale in Lower Wensleydale will host a variety of attractions that appeal to steam engine enthusiasts.

It was founded by the local landlord of the Countryman’s Inn in Hunton called David Robinson in 1985 who was an avid steam engine connoisseur.

He established the first event along with local villagers and vintage collectors and the first rally was held behind the village pub. More than 1,000 people.

The steam engine event. (Pic credit: Hunton Steam Gathering)

The event is held over the weekend on September 13 and 14, 2025, and will be a celebration of more than 100 years of agricultural and motoring heritage.

Nearly 1,000 vintage and classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be displayed over the weekend from steam engines to classic motorbikes.

This year will see an increased number of entries to all sections including more than 30 full size steam engines and 50 miniature steam engines.

The craft and food market continues to grow with many local suppliers and producers trading all weekend at the show.

There will also be an avenue of trade stalls offering products from workwear to vintage collectables and a large auto-jumble will offer the opportunity to have a rummage through tools, equipment and vehicle related parts to purchase.

A range of vintage fairground rides will also be available that will include various rides and side stalls including a big wheel, steam powered gallopers and chair-o-planes.

The main arena will host a variety of entertainment for all ages and there will be displays by Walworth Castle Birds of Prey, Pennine Carter Bernese Mountain Dogs, classic car driving demonstrations, and children’s tug-of-war competitions.

Throughout the weekend, a pair of Fowler Steam ploughing engines will be working to plough and cultivate the land providing a unique insight into how they work. The steam ploughing engines will be accompanied by a horse ploughing demonstration and a vintage ploughing match on the Saturday of the event.

Visitor numbers are expected to reach 10,000 over the weekend and entry prices cost £12 for adults and £6 for children (under 5s go free).

A number of catering outlets will be available to browse over the weekend including the opportunity to have a full Sunday dinner in the refreshments marquee alongside the bar serving locally produced beers and drinks.