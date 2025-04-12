A new James Herriot Walking Tour will be introduced in Thirsk which will offer visitors a chance to explore the hometown of the author and creator of All Creatures Great and Small.

The James Herriot Walking Tour will provide visitors an insight into the life of the famous veterinary surgeon and author, Alf Wight OBE, commonly known by his pen name James Herriot.

The walk will start on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, at 12pm and will take two hours to complete. The inaugural walk will be free, allowing locals and visitors to experience the tour first-hand and provide feedback.

Future tours will be available every Friday following the launch for £5 per person, or a combined ticket to visit the museum and take the walking tour will be £10 when booked together.

Marketing director World of James Herriot, John Gallery, in veterinary outfit to lead guests on the James Herriot Walking Tour in Thirsk. (Pic credit: World of James Herriot)

The tour will begin at the World of James Herriot and will guide participants through key locations in Thirsk that inspired the vet’s beloved All Creatures Great and Small books, films and television series. From the original veterinary surgery to significant town landmarks, the interactive experience will provide fresh insights into the life and legacy of James Herriot.

Marketing director of the World of James Herriot and chairman of the Herriot Country Tourism Group, John Gallery, said: “I’ll be taking guests personally on this new walking tour, that will give them insights into the real James Herriot (Alf Wight OBE) in his home town of Thirsk and the original home and surgery where his All Creatures Great and Small stories first began.

“Thirsk is the actual town that became the fictional Darrowby in the books, films, and TV series, the sixth season of which is currently being filmed and will be shown on Channel 5 this autumn.”