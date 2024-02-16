Jorvik Viking Festival is a celebration of York’s rich Norse history that takes place across the city.

The event includes feasts, games and a great opportunity to learn all about the Vikings and their connection to Yorkshire.

This year a new Best Dressed Competition was introduced which includes Best Beard and there are Viking goods at the 10th Century Traders stalls.

JORVIK Viking Festival 2023 held at York last year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Visitors can meet the Vikings camped out in the city centre where you can see their crafts and get a picture with them.

The Viking Banquet: Love and Blunder took place at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 where torch-bearing Vikings welcomed diners with a glass of mead. Guests indulged in a three-course meal for Odin himself.

The Viking Games will take place on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1.30pm where they will test the skills, strength, cunning, wisdom and knowledge of Jorvik’s Viking competitors, including of honour and circles of treachery, until only one person is left standing.

The event concludes with a battle spectacular featuring hundreds of warriors: two armies face off using real weapons to recreate the authentic sounds of metal hitting wooden shields.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (ages three to 16 or 60+) and free for under three year olds.

The Festival Finale will return to the Eye of York on the evening of Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7pm.

This year’s son-et-lumiere event explores the Realms of Yggdrasil, featuring different stories taken from the nine worlds connected by The World Tree of Norse mythology, Yggdrasil. Asgard, Valhalla, Jotunheimr and Niflheim all feature in the stories of gods, giants and warriors.