Communities in North Yorkshire are preparing to host a variety of events as part of King Charles III’s coronation.

Venues across North Yorkshire are getting ready to share their renowned warmth and hospitality as the country and beyond marks the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. People are invited to celebrate the coronation in advance of and during the weekend of special events from May 6 to 8.

Free events will take place across the UK over the bank holiday weekend to mark this historic occasion. North Yorkshire County Council highways teams have removed the road closure fee for a period of time to make it simpler for neighbours to host coronation street parties.

Numerous councillors are helping their communities to celebrate by using some of their local budgets to support the events. The budget is a restricted fund which allows councillors to back initiatives in their division.

Harrogate. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

For the coronation, their support includes funding food and hall hire, entertainment including live music and fireworks and buying commemorative souvenirs for children in their areas. Many of the elderly persons’ homes and extra care developments will be dressed up for the occasion and will host parties or celebration teas.

Libraries across the county will be celebrating the coronation by promoting the coronation themes of youth, community, diversity and sustainability. Libraries will also highlight these themes through displays of stock and resources, and some branches will hold special events.

Leader of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “It is exciting and at the same time unsurprising to see North Yorkshire communities working together and pulling out the stops to mark this historic occasion.

“We know how to celebrate and how to involve our friends and neighbours to make those celebrations a community affair. However you spend the coronation, I wish you all a safe, enjoyable day. Finally, I’d like to recognise all those people who will be working on May 6 to keep our county’s services running smoothly and its economy flourishing.”

North Yorkshire libraries hosting celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation

Sherburn and Villages Library

Date: Saturday, April 29

What’s on: A free session making coronation crowns in the children’s area. Booking not required and all ages are welcome.

The Friends of Knaresborough Library

Date: Wednesday, May 3 from 10am to 12pm

What’s on: A coronation coffee morning.

Sherburn Library

Date: Thursday, May 4 from 1.45pm to 2.15pm

What’s on: A free coronation story time for pre-school children. Children are invited to come dressed as kings, queens, princes and princesses.

Starbeck Community Library

Date: Friday, May 5

What’s on: A coronation afternoon tea planned with royal stories and crafts for children after school.

Whitby Library

What’s on: A children’s writing competition with a royal theme, asking ‘if you were crowned king or queen what new rules would you want to create and why?’. The library will also have colouring sheets on which people can design their own royal stamp or coin.

Filey Library

Date: Friday, May 5 at 11am and Saturday, May 6 from 10.30am

What’s on: A coronation celebration tea party in its garden and will run a ‘design your own crown’ craft session for children - all ages welcome.

Pickering Library

Date: Saturday, May 6

What’s on: A screening of the coronation ceremony will take place live and customers are invited to join them for tea and cake.

The main libraries in North Yorkshire will be open on Coronation Day but most community libraries will close. So you will have to check with your library before visiting.

The BBC has issued a licence fee waiver for May 6 and May 7, so events can be shared on TVs and screens in libraries and people can use public computers to watch the event.

Yorkshire venues hosting events for the coronation of King Charles III

Montpellier Hill, Harrogate

What’s on: The parks team is creating a display of the royal cypher using a technique called ‘carpet bedding’. Which is considered to be the most intensive form of bedding, using plants in a compact way and tightly knitted that the result looks like a woven carpet. The display will remain in place for 12 months.

Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Date: Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8

What’s on: Parks and environmental services will host a three-day party in Valley Gardens and The Big Coronation Celebration will involve family-friendly entertainment, free fairground rides and an artisan market - with a big screen broadcast of the coronation.

The Harrogate Business Improvement District

Date: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7

What’s on: The business will host a family celebration event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa. The entertainment will include competitions and music from local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.

Thirsk and Ripon

What’s on: Locals and visitors to Thirsk and Ripon will see the towns decorated with coronation-themed knitted. Thirsk Yarnbombers meets every Monday (apart from the bank holidays) at Hazel House, behind the Workhouse Museum, from 9.30am to 11.30am. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Ripon Cathedral

Date: Saturday, May 6

What’s on: A screening of the coronation with refreshments will be shown at the cathedral.

Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough

Date: Saturday, May 6 from 11am to 4pm

What’s on: A coronation afternoon tea.

Newby Hall and Gardens, Skipton

Date: Monday, May 8

What’s on: Newby Hall and Gardens, visitors can enjoy another coronation-themed afternoon tea and to view the replica of Crown Jewels - which are owned by descendants of the royal goldsmith who made the original set, and which are on display as part of the house tour.

Harewood House

