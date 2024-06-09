Knaresborough Bed Race 2024: Amazing photos show many people attend popular Yorkshire event with creative bed floats

By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:31 BST
The Knaresborough Bed Race returned to the Yorkshire town this weekend - here are some of the best photos from the popular event.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is unique; it is fancy dress pageantry mixed with an excruciating timed race over a 2.4-mile course that concludes with a swim through the icy waters of the River Nidd.

It was first held in 1966 and has since attracted thousands of visitors each year. It has also inspired other similar events in the US, Germany, New Zealand and various other places in the UK.

The event in Knaresborough, which took place this year on Saturday, June 8, 2024, has helped to elevate the popularity of the town as hundreds of participants design the most creative bed floats as part of the parade.

Here are the best photos from the Knaresborough Bed Race.

Competitors are pictured crossing the River Nidd in their beds.

1. Knaresborough Bed Race 2024

Competitors are pictured crossing the River Nidd in their beds. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Parade of beds raced down Knaresborough High Street.

2. Knaresborough Bed Race 2024

The Parade of beds raced down Knaresborough High Street. Photo: Simon Hulme

There was a huge turn out at the event.

3. Knaresborough Bed Race 2024

There was a huge turn out at the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

There were many creative beds at the event.

4. Knaresborough Bed Race 2024

There were many creative beds at the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

