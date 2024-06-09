The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is unique; it is fancy dress pageantry mixed with an excruciating timed race over a 2.4-mile course that concludes with a swim through the icy waters of the River Nidd.

It was first held in 1966 and has since attracted thousands of visitors each year. It has also inspired other similar events in the US, Germany, New Zealand and various other places in the UK.

The event in Knaresborough, which took place this year on Saturday, June 8, 2024, has helped to elevate the popularity of the town as hundreds of participants design the most creative bed floats as part of the parade.

Here are the best photos from the Knaresborough Bed Race.

