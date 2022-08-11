The wartime aircrafts will flypast Heckmondwike in West Yorkshire on the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The Lancaster Bomber will flypast on Saturday, August 27, whilst the Spitfire will flypast on Sunday, August 28.
It is part of the Yorkshire Wartime Event, which will be held at the well-being site, off Smithies Lane, adjacent to the Ponderosa Zoo.
Fans of 1940s military memorabilia will also be able to experience tank rides, reenactor displays, a wide collection of military vehicles and the big reveal of a replica Waco CG-4.
Christopher and the Robins, Rum and Cola Girls and Paul and Natasha Harper will be performing in the evenings.
The Waco-CG$ crafted by hand by Brian Leathley and helpers.
Brian, and his wife Andrea Leathley organise the hugely popular Haworth 1940s weekend and have supported the The Yorkshire Wartime Event.
Howard Cook MBE, MD of Yorkshire Wartime Village, said: “We are really excited to be bringing the wartime spirit to Heckmondwike this August bank holiday.
"It’s a really great atmosphere and visitors will really get into the swing of it, wearing vintage clothing, enjoying living history displays and getting close to military vehicles. It’s fantastic family entertainment and there is nothing quite like a victory roll and a jaunty jitterbug to cheeky George Formby songs or tunes made popular by wartime sweethearts, Gracie Fields and Dame Vera Lynn, to get into the wartime spirit.”
Adult tickets are £5 per head and admission for children is free.
Onsite parking is available and there are limited camping pitches for motorhomes, caravans and campervans.
Available at £30 per pitch per night, bookable in advance.
Address: well-being site, off Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0PN