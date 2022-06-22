The Malton Show will take place in Scampston Park on Sunday, June 26 and has returned after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

It will be packed with many exhibitors and plenty of activities for everyone to see and do as well as a great display of livestock from around the local area.

According to the Met Office, it’s expected to be sunny at 20C on Sunday in Malton which is thought to make the show even more enjoyable for families.

Malton. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The chosen charity for this event is Marie Curie, a charity that provides frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Chairman of Malton Agricultural Society, Charlie Breese, said: “It is a real pleasure to be able to welcome you all back to Malton Show which returns after two years of cancellations, and we very much look forward to seeing you all on the showground.

“We are hoping for a busy day with lots of exhibitors and stacks of things for everyone to see and do. As always, there will be a wonderful display of livestock from around our local area, and we will cross our fingers for a glorious, sunny day which always makes it better! We very much look forward to seeing you all there.”

Here is a list of regular show events:

- Livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas etc.

- Fur and feather section

- Lots of horse and pony classes including show jumping

- Heavy Horses

- Childrens Races

- Miniature Railway

- Many children’s rides and attractions

- Middleton Hunt Parade of the Hounds

- Vintage tractors and machinery

- Sheep dog trials

- Craft tent 28 stalls

- Horticulture section

- Farm exhibits

- Farm machinery

- Trade stands - roughly 100 of them

- Members Area

- Food stands

- Members and Public Bar

- Donkey rides