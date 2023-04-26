Malton’s popular food and music festival Meadowfest is set to bring a whole host of performances and stalls for visitors this year as line-up is announced.

Visit Malton has announced the full line up for Yorkshire’s boutique summer music festival. The event offers a variety of delicious street food stalls and bars for festival-goers and there is also lots of entertainment for children such as face painting, inflatables and activities.

It is set in the stunning riverside meadows just behind The Talbot in Malton, named Yorkshire’s Food Capital. This picturesque picnic spot houses a natural amphitheatre boasting superb acoustics.

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, said: “Meadowfest is one of our most-loved events each year, bringing amazing music, a fantastic party atmosphere, as well as delicious food and drink for the people of Yorkshire to enjoy.”

Meadowfest. (Pic credit: Visit Malton)

The line up this year at the event which takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, includes 90s pop singer Chesney Hawkes, known for his best known single ‘The One and Only’ which topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks in a row, as the headline act. Alongside Chesney will also include 11 supporting acts across two festival stages including ABBA Arrival, voted the UK’s best tribute band to the Swedish pop group, Alchemy Live - A Tribute to Dire Straits.

The remaining acts will include Malton School Soul Band, Graeme Hargreaves, Gary Stewart, The Caleb Murray Band, The Alex Hamilton Band, Alistair Griffin and Band, This House We Built, HUGE - The UK’s Ultimate Party Band and The Y Street Band.

Mr Naylor-Leyland said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the one and only Chesney Hawkes as our headliner this year. We’ve chosen our acts to celebrate the 80s and 90s for this year’s MeadowFest, which we know will be music to everyone’s ears, and the line-up is set to be a huge hit with music lovers of Yorkshire!

“From The One and Only to Dancing Queen, we’re already looking forward to singing and dancing along to these iconic hits as the sun sets over our stunning riverside festival. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet!”

The festival is easily accessible to walk from the town centre and is only a few minute’s walk from Malton railway station. For those travelling by car, festival parking is provided nearby.