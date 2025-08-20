Military Vehicle Rally 2025: Yorkshire museum to host show this weekend featuring a variety of wartime and post-war vehicles
This weekend will mark 30 years of the Yorkshire-based event organised by The Military Vehicle Trust (MVT) and the Yorkshire Air Museum.
The Military Vehicle Rally will be showcasing 80 military vehicles and will take place at the Elvington-based museum on Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24, 2025.
The show spans across the weekend and the vehicle display accompanies the museum’s aircraft exhibits.
Visitors can also enjoy the family-friendly amenities at Yorkshire Air Museum, including a playground, woodland walk, picnic area, gift shop and on-site cafe. All facilities are accessible for visitors with mobility needs.
As well as displays of vehicles and equipment, there will also be reenactors at the event, trade stands and a ‘bring and buy’ autojumble sale.