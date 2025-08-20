This weekend the Yorkshire Air Museum will host its Military Vehicle Rally where a range of wartime and post-war vehicles will be on display.

This weekend will mark 30 years of the Yorkshire-based event organised by The Military Vehicle Trust (MVT) and the Yorkshire Air Museum.

The Military Vehicle Rally will be showcasing 80 military vehicles and will take place at the Elvington-based museum on Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The show spans across the weekend and the vehicle display accompanies the museum’s aircraft exhibits.

Military vehicles displayed. (Pic credit: The Military Vehicle Trust)

Visitors can also enjoy the family-friendly amenities at Yorkshire Air Museum, including a playground, woodland walk, picnic area, gift shop and on-site cafe. All facilities are accessible for visitors with mobility needs.